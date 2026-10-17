Top Vietnamese leader hosts welcome ceremony for Swiss President

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly hosted an official welcome ceremony at the National Assembly House on Saturday afternoon for Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse, who are paying a two-day official visit to Việt Nam.

After the military band performed the national anthems of Switzerland and Việt Nam, the two leaders inspected the guard of honour of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

Following the welcome ceremony, General Secretary and President Lâm, and President Parmelin and their respective high-level delegations held talks, and witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries’ ministries and agencies.

Over the past 55 years since establishing diplomatic relations, Việt Nam and Switzerland have become reliable and effective partners across various fields. Political trust has continued to be strengthened through visits and high-level meetings. In January 2025, the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership, marking a new milestone in the bilateral relations. Since then, their cooperation has continued to deepen and become more effective.

Switzerland is an important trading partner of Việt Nam in Europe, while Việt Nam is an important trading partner of Switzerland in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Bilateral trade has grown steadily over the years. Switzerland has increasingly recognised Việt Nam's role, particularly its deepening international integration following the signing of a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU). In terms of investment, as of October 2026, Switzerland ranked 6th among European investors and 20th among 153 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country.

The enduring friendship over the past 55 years has also been nurtured by solidarity, friendship and regular cultural exchanges between their people. The two countries have considerable potential to expand collaboration in the fields of education and training, innovation, sustainable development, culture and tourism.

The Swiss President’s visit is expected to provide a foundation for the two countries to embark on a new phase of cooperation, with deeper political ties, more substantive economic engagement and broader prospects for future collaboration. — VNA/VNS