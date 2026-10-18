Swiss President explores Hoàn Kiếm Lake with Vietnamese top leader

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, together with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse Caroline Parmelin, take a stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone on Saturday evening, following the State banquet hosted in honour of the Swiss guest.

The Swiss leader is on a two-day visit to Việt Nam.