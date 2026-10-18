Swiss President explores Hoàn Kiếm Lake with Vietnamese top leader

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, together with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse Caroline Parmelin, take a stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone on Saturday evening, following the State banquet hosted in honour of the Swiss guest.
The Swiss leader is on a two-day visit to Việt Nam.
|Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm introduces Swiss President Guy Parmelin to tò he, the traditional folk art of making colourful rice-dough figurines. VNA/VNS Photos Thống Nhất
|Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his wife admire traditional tò he figurines made by artisans from Xuân La craft village.
|Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Swiss President Guy Parmelin and their spouses chat during their stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone.
|Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Swiss President Guy Parmelin and their spouses pose for a group photo with officials beside the giant Swiss flower clock by Hoàn Kiếm Lake, a gift from the Mayor of Bern to Hà Nội to mark the 1,000th anniversary of Thăng Long–Hà Nội in 2010.
|Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Swiss President Guy Parmelin talk about the giant Swiss flower clock by Hoàn Kiếm Lake, a gift from the Mayor of Bern to Hà Nội to mark the 1,000th anniversary of Thăng Long–Hà Nội in 2010.
|Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Swiss President Guy Parmelin wave to tourists and local residents during their stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone.
|Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Swiss President Guy Parmelin wave to tourists and local residents during their stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone.
|Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Swiss President Guy Parmelin and their spouses watch a street artist sketch portraits of the Swiss President and his wife.
|A street artist presents Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his wife with two portrait sketches.
|A street artist presents Swiss President Guy Parmelin with a portrait sketch of himself.
|Swiss President Guy Parmelin takes photos on his phone during a stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone.