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Home Politics & Law

Swiss President explores Hoàn Kiếm Lake with Vietnamese top leader

October 18, 2026 - 00:47
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, together with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse Caroline Parmelin, take a stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone on the evening of October 17.

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, together with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse Caroline Parmelin, take a stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone on Saturday evening, following the State banquet hosted in honour of the Swiss guest.

The Swiss leader is on a two-day visit to Việt Nam.

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm introduces Swiss President Guy Parmelin to tò he, the traditional folk art of making colourful rice-dough figurines. VNA/VNS Photos Thống Nhất
Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his wife admire traditional tò he figurines made by artisans from Xuân La craft village.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Swiss President Guy Parmelin and their spouses chat during their stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Swiss President Guy Parmelin and their spouses pose for a group photo with officials beside the giant Swiss flower clock by Hoàn Kiếm Lake, a gift from the Mayor of Bern to Hà Nội to mark the 1,000th anniversary of Thăng Long–Hà Nội in 2010.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Swiss President Guy Parmelin talk about the giant Swiss flower clock by Hoàn Kiếm Lake, a gift from the Mayor of Bern to Hà Nội to mark the 1,000th anniversary of Thăng Long–Hà Nội in 2010.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Swiss President Guy Parmelin wave to tourists and local residents during their stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Swiss President Guy Parmelin wave to tourists and local residents during their stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Swiss President Guy Parmelin and their spouses watch a street artist sketch portraits of the Swiss President and his wife.
A street artist presents Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his wife with two portrait sketches.
A street artist presents Swiss President Guy Parmelin with a portrait sketch of himself.
Swiss President Guy Parmelin takes photos on his phone during a stroll in the Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian zone. 

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