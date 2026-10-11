Cambodian media give heavy coverage to Vietnamese PM’s visit

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian media devoted extensive coverage on Saturday and Sunday to Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng’s official visit.

The Khmer Times, in a Sunday article headlined “Vietnamese PM wraps up official visit to Cambodia with key trade and security pacts”, reported that the two PMs witnessed the signing of six agreements spanning national security, drug prevention and control, trade, culture and education. Companies also exchanged five economic documents at the Việt Nam-Cambodia Business Forum 2026.

The newspaper said the visit bolsters political trust and economic integration ahead of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.

Cambodianess.com, in a Saturday article titled “Cambodia, Việt Nam deepen ties with six deals, reaffirm US$20 billion trade target”, said the two leaders welcomed progress across multiple fields and agreed to lift relations to a new level. They discussed stepping up cooperation in politics, national defence-security, economy, trade and investment, agriculture, energy, education and vocational training, infrastructure connectivity and tourism. They also shared views on pushing people-to-people and youth exchanges among border provinces.

The article added that according to Cambodia’s General Department of Customs and Excise, Cambodia exported nearly $3 billion worth of goods to Việt Nam in the first eight months of 2026, up 7.6 per cent year on year.

Cambodia welcomed more than 1 million Vietnamese visitors in 2025, making Việt Nam one of its largest sources of international tourists. A growing number of Cambodians are also travelling to Việt Nam for tourism and healthcare, with arrivals jumping 45 per cent in 2025 from 2024.

Also on Saturday, the Cambodian News Agency AKP reported that PM Hưng concluded his visit, and carried a press release from Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the outcomes.

The same day, Fresh News noted that Cambodian PM Samdech Hun Manet and his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Minh Hưng agreed to elevate bilateral ties and expand joint work in key areas during their talks in Phnom Penh on Friday. — VNA/VNS