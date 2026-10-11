Lao media hail Vietnamese PM’s first overseas trip as proof of special ties

VIENTIANE — Major Lao media outlets on October 10 ran a series of articles praising the outcomes of Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng’s official visit to Laos on Thursday and Friday at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith.

The coverage called the trip an important milestone that deepens the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries’ Parties, States and people.

Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party’s Central Committee, said the visit carried profound political significance and great historical importance. It was his first official overseas trip as head of the Vietnamese Government, and choosing Laos as the first stop underscored the exceptional nature of the special relationship.

The trip was a vivid testament to the fact that the Vietnamese Party, State and people consistently attach importance to the unique special relationship with the Lao counterparts, it said.

Pasaxon gave detailed coverage of the Vietnamese PM’s meeting with Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, highlighting the Lao leader's appreciation of the close, unwavering bond between the two peoples through history. The paper said the visit was a major source of encouragement and added impetus to both nations’ efforts to build and defend their countries.

The Lao News Agency (KPL) and Lao National Radio focused on the outcomes of the talks between the two PMs. They said the two leaders reached a high degree of consensus on maintaining political trust, which they described as the core foundation and guiding principle for all cooperation areas.

Other newspapers, including PathetLao, Vientiane Mai and Laophattana News, also published numerous articles praising the results. They reported in-depth discussions and a reaffirmation that national defence-security ties will remain a key pillar, helping safeguard revolutionary gains and maintain political stability in each country.

They also highlighted close coordination at global and regional forums, contributing to elevating each country’s standing and reputation. Vientiane Mai gave prominent coverage to PM Hưng’s meeting with Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone, noting that both sides highly value the legislatures’ oversight role in turning high-level agreements between the two Parties and Governments into practice and moving key cooperation projects forward.

Laophattana News underscored symbolic projects of long-term strategic significance, publishing several in-depth pieces on the groundbreaking for the Laos-Việt Nam Friendship University in Dansang Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane. It described the project as a vivid symbol of strategic investment in younger generations.

The university will cover 50ha and accommodate up to 4,000 students. It is envisioned as a high-quality workforce training facility meeting global and regional standards and directly serving Laos’ socio-economic development needs. The project reflects the long-term vision of both countries’ high-ranking leaders in laying a foundation for enduring friendship, it reported.

The newspaper also praised the handover of a population management and digital citizen identification system as an important step in speeding Laos’ national digital transformation.

Major Lao outlets also pointed to future priorities, notably preparations for the 2027 Laos-Việt Nam, Việt Nam-Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity. The year will mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of the Laos-Việt Nam Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

The articles said the events planned for 2027 will bridge generations, helping officials, Party members and especially young people better understand the profound significance of the special relationship. — VNA/VNS