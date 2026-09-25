Five decades of the Việt Nam–Canada friendship

More than half a century has passed since Việt Nam and Canada established diplomatic relations in 1973. In the decades since, the two countries have built a Comprehensive Partnership that has developed steadily across a widening range of fields, serving the long-term interests of both peoples while contributing to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The relationship has deepened in stages. What began as formal diplomatic ties during the final years of the war in Việt Nam has grown into cooperation spanning trade and investment, education and training, science and technology, development assistance, defence and security and people-to-people exchanges. The elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership gave that cooperation a formal framework and a shared ambition to build on it.

Trade has been among the most visible areas of growth, helped by both countries' membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Canada has become one of Việt Nam's significant trading partners in the Americas, while Vietnamese goods have found a steady market across Canada.

Education has proved another durable bridge. Thousands of Vietnamese students study at Canadian universities and colleges each year, and the Vietnamese community in Canada – numbering hundreds of thousands – have become an important link between the two societies.

As the partnership moves through its sixth decade, both sides have signalled their intention to lift ties to a new level, with continued cooperation in areas including clean energy, climate action, digital transformation and agriculture.

The images here trace that journey: a relationship built patiently over more than 50 years and one that both capitals now say has further to go. VNS