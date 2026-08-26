Việt Nam, India seek to deepen Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always supports India in promoting its increasingly important role on the international stage, including as the host of BRICS in 2026, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng told visiting Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Margherita is in Việt Nam to attend activities marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2016-2026).

PM Hưng conveyed greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated India on the 80th anniversary of its Independence Day (August 15, 1947-2026), as well as on its impressive socio-economic and diplomatic achievements.

The Vietnamese Government leader thanked senior leaders, the Government and people of India for the warm, thoughtful and cordial reception accorded to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm during his recent state visit to India. He spoke highly of the outcomes of the visit, saying they have opened a new chapter in Việt Nam-India relations.

For his part, Margherita underscored that Việt Nam is one of the most important partners in India’s Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision, as well as a key partner of India in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He praised the long-standing friendship and deep cultural, historical and civilisational connections between the two peoples, expressing his delight at increasingly vibrant people-to-people exchanges, which he said have helped build a solid foundation for bilateral ties.

The host and guest shared the view that Việt Nam and India have many similarities in their visions and development aspirations. Việt Nam aims to become a developed country by 2045, while India has set the target of becoming a developed country by 2047.

The upgrading of bilateral ties to an enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened up numerous opportunities for the two countries to cooperate, support and develop together, they said.

PM Hưng proposed that ministries and sectors of the two countries continue concretising high-level commitments and agreements reached during General Secretary and President Lâm’s visit, maintain high-level exchanges and contacts, and strengthen political trust.

He also called for close coordination in organising meaningful activities to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

The Government leader suggested that the two sides actively explore the possibility of negotiating a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) to facilitate trade, enhance connectivity between the two economies and address market-access bottlenecks, with the goal of raising two-way trade to US$25 billion and doubling bilateral investment.

He also urged stronger cooperation in science and technology and high-quality human resources development, and encouraged major Indian technology groups to invest in Việt Nam, particularly in technology, infrastructure, energy and pharmaceuticals. The two sides should also continue studying ways to increase the frequency of direct flights to meet growing demand for travel, trade and tourism, he said.

Margherita thanked the Vietnamese Government for its attention to bilateral relations, particularly its prompt and decisive measures to support victims of the recent boat accident in Phú Quốc.

He expressed India’s desire to promote cooperation in defence and security, including the defence industry, as well as trade, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, textiles, rare earths and remote sensing, building on the outcomes of General Secretary and President Lâm’s visit to India.

He agreed on the need to coordinate cultural, sports and film exchange activities during the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027 to further enhance people-to-people exchanges and tourism between the two countries.

Regarding regional and international cooperation, the two sides agreed to continue coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums and promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Indo-Pacific.

Margherita thanked Việt Nam for its consistent support for India at international forums, particularly the United Nations, and affirmed India’s desire to further strengthen ASEAN-India cooperation, especially in connectivity, maritime cooperation and maritime security. — VNA/VNS