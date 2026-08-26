Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Top leader attends Party membership badge presentation ceremony in Hà Nội

August 26, 2026 - 16:06
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm attended a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday to honour veteran Party members with badges marking 70, 75 and 80 years of Party membership.
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.

The Hà Nội Party Committee held a ceremony on August 26 to present 80-year, 75-year and 70-year Party membership badges to 53 members of the municipal Party organisation, as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2026). General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm attended and delivered remarks at the event.

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm attends the ceremony.
Veteran Party members receiving badges marking 70, 75 and 80 years of Party membership attend the ceremony.
Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission, presents Party membership badges and congratulates veteran Party members.
Trần Sỹ Thanh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission, presents Party membership badges and congratulates veteran Party members.
Bùi Huyền Mai, member of the Standing Board of the Hà Nội Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, presents a Party membership badge to a veteran Party member.
Nguyễn Trọng Đông, member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, presents a Party membership badge to a veteran Party member.
Trần Đức Thắng, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee and head of the city’s National Assembly delegation, with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges. VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm delivers remarks at the ceremony.
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm presents Party membership badges and congratulates veteran Party members.
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm presents Party membership badges and congratulates veteran Party members.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Countries join forces to fight organised crime

Participants from 22 countries in the Southeast Asia, EU, the US, Korea, China gathered in the 2026 Plenary Meeting of the South East Asia Justice Network (SEAJust) in the city, bringing together justice authorities and international partners to strengthen cooperation in responding to increasingly interconnected forms of transnational organised crime.
Politics & Law

PM urges better care for veteran Party members

For the National Day badge presentation, 18,524 Party members in Hải Phòng City have been awarded badges for 30 years or more of Party membership, including 22 with 80-year badges, three with 75-year badges and 25 with 70-year badges.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom