Top leader attends Party membership badge presentation ceremony in Hà Nội

|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
The Hà Nội Party Committee held a ceremony on August 26 to present 80-year, 75-year and 70-year Party membership badges to 53 members of the municipal Party organisation, as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2026). General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm attended and delivered remarks at the event.
|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm attends the ceremony.
|Veteran Party members receiving badges marking 70, 75 and 80 years of Party membership attend the ceremony.
|Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission, presents Party membership badges and congratulates veteran Party members.
|Trần Sỹ Thanh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission, presents Party membership badges and congratulates veteran Party members.
|Bùi Huyền Mai, member of the Standing Board of the Hà Nội Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, presents a Party membership badge to a veteran Party member.
|Nguyễn Trọng Đông, member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, presents a Party membership badge to a veteran Party member.
|Trần Đức Thắng, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee and head of the city’s National Assembly delegation, with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges. VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp
|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm delivers remarks at the ceremony.
|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with veteran Party members honoured with Party membership badges.
|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm presents Party membership badges and congratulates veteran Party members.
|General Secretary and President Tô Lâm presents Party membership badges and congratulates veteran Party members.