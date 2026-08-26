Top leader attends Party membership badge presentation ceremony in Hà Nội

The Hà Nội Party Committee held a ceremony on August 26 to present 80-year, 75-year and 70-year Party membership badges to 53 members of the municipal Party organisation, as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2026). General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm attended and delivered remarks at the event.