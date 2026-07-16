Việt Nam, Laos deepen cooperation in finance, agriculture

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Laos have agreed to step up cooperation in finance, agriculture, natural resources and environmental management, with a focus on sustainable agricultural development, forest protection and green energy.

Receiving a delegation from Laos' Ministry of Agriculture and Environment led by Minister Linkham Douangsavanh in Hà Nội on Thursday, Finance Minister Ngô Văn Tuấn briefed the Lao side on Việt Nam's socio-economic performance, noting that the country's agriculture sector expanded by about 4.8 per cent in the first half of this year, continuing to underpin the economy amid broader challenges.

He welcomed the progress in bilateral cooperation and proposed prioritising joint work on land planning and classification, irrigation rehabilitation and development, high-quality crop and livestock breeding, and human resource training, describing them as essential to enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainable development.

Regarding a project on border forest planning, classification, management and protection, Tuấn said it will strengthen bilateral cooperation and help preserve ecosystems and improve resilience to climate change and natural disasters.

On Vietnamese investment in Laos, he urged companies, including the Vietnam Rubber Group, to comply with environmental regulations, diversify crop production, reduce monoculture, expand deep processing to increase agricultural value, and explore cooperation in green energy generated from agricultural products.

Linkham said Laos' agricultural exports exceeded US$1.8 billion from late last year to the first half of this year, the highest level on record.

He noted that more than $600 million in Vietnamese direct investment had played a major role in expanding rubber and cassava production while improving local livelihoods.

He also highlighted the success of Vietnamese-supported projects under Laos' ninth National Socio-Economic Development Plan, including irrigation rehabilitation in Xaysomboun, repairs to irrigation systems in Xiengkhuang and Houaphanh, agricultural land planning, and the establishment of high-tech agricultural extension centres.

For a modern and sustainable agriculture, the Lao side requested continued Vietnamese support for irrigation infrastructure, agricultural zoning in Xaysomboun, Borikhamxay, Khammouane and Attapeu, as well as training, technology transfer, crop, livestock and aquaculture development and joint border forest management.

Laos endorsed the cooperation priorities proposed by the Vietnamese side and said it would continue working with the Vietnam Rubber Group to promote deep processing and increase agricultural value.

It also expressed interest in expanding regional cooperation to tackle cross-border air pollution and haze.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation agreements, expand exchanges and share experience across agriculture, finance, natural resources and environmental management.

Tuấn said the Ministry of Finance will continue supporting agricultural cooperation between the two countries. He pledged to prioritise financial resources for joint projects while calling on Laos to ensure funding is managed efficiently and used for its intended purposes. — VNA/VNS