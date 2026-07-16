Deputy PM urges swift completion of dossier for Ninh Thuận nuclear power project

NINH THUẬN — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc has told relevant ministries and agencies to urgently complete the policy framework, legal documentation and administrative procedures required to expedite the implementation of the Ninh Thuận 1 and Ninh Thuận 2 nuclear power projects, in line with approved decisions.

The directive was issued on Thursday morning as Túc chaired a meeting with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and representatives of ministries, agencies and enterprises to review progress on the investment policy adjustment dossier for the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, while also examining preparations for the investment phase of the Ninh Thuận 1 project.

He stressed that the development of the plants is a major policy of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the State, endorsed by the Politburo, and formalised through a resolution adopted by the National Assembly.

Describing the projects as unprecedented, highly complex and of exceptional national significance, he called on the ministries and agencies to adopt a proactive approach in proposing breakthrough mechanisms and policies, particularly with regard to investment models, to establish a sound legal basis and create favourable conditions for accelerating implementation.

He also urged the ministries, agencies and project developers to continue working closely together, proactively address obstacles and ensure both the quality and timely completion of assigned tasks.

The MoF was tasked with leading coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Việt Nam Electricity Group (EVN), the Việt Nam National Industry–Energy Group (PVN), relevant ministries and agencies, and the Government Office to finalise the necessary documentation in accordance with their respective responsibilities.

The completed dossier must be submitted to competent authorities for consideration and decision before being presented to the National Assembly in line with statutory procedures.

Appraisal completed

The MoF said following the Prime Minister's Decision No. 496/QĐ-TTg dated March 27, 2026, the State Appraisal Council has completed its assessment of the proposed adjustment to the investment policy for the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project.

The council recommended that the Government seek approval from the competent authorities to divide the overall project into three independent components of the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Project, the Ninh Thuận 2 Nuclear Power Project, and a separate compensation, support and resettlement project.

Following Túc’s instructions, the MoF has worked with the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and other relevant agencies to complete the legal framework and conduct an appraisal of the proposed adjustment to the investment policy for the Ninh Thuận 1 project, enabling it to be submitted to the National Assembly at its next session.

At the meeting, heads of ministries and agencies agreed that the Ninh Thuận 1 and Ninh Thuận 2 nuclear power projects are of strategic importance to safeguarding national energy security, meeting the country's long-term socio-economic development needs, maintaining macroeconomic stability, and strengthening national defence and security.

Participants also agreed that the projects require special mechanisms and policies to facilitate the appraisal process, investment preparation and project implementation.

Representatives of EVN and PVN reported on progress in carrying out their assigned tasks, highlighted difficulties related to investment mechanisms and project viability assessments, and proposed measures to address these challenges. — VNS