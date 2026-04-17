State visit to China strengthens partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, accompanied by his spouse Ngô Phương Ly and a high-ranking delegation, has paid a four-day state visit to China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and his spouse.

The visit marks a new stage in bilateral relations as Việt Nam advances its development goals following the 14th National Party Congress, while China implements its 15th Five-Year Socio-Economic Plan.

On April 15, Xi and his spouse hosted a solemn welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, with full state protocol. Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks, agreeing to deepen relations in the new era and contribute to peace, cooperation and development at regional and global levels.

They reviewed progress in recent years, highlighting stronger high-level exchanges, substantive defence and security collaboration, breakthroughs in economic and trade ties, vibrant local and people-to-people exchanges, and closer coordination in multilateral frameworks.

Both parties stressed the need to strengthen solidarity, enhance strategic trust, and promote connectivity in policy, trade, infrastructure and energy.

The leaders announced the launch of the Việt Nam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, with plans to boost promotion, improve infrastructure and services, and consider reciprocal visa exemptions for group tourists.

Lâm proposed enhancing political trust, strategic coordination, and comprehensive cooperation across Party, Government, legislative and consultative channels, alongside deeper theory exchanges, personnel training, and effective implementation of the ministerial-level "3+3" strategic dialogue.

He also called for stronger cooperation in diplomacy, defence, public security, and military trade, as well as mutual support in hosting APEC in 2026 and 2027.

Xi welcomed these proposals, urging intensified political trust, high-level contacts, and deeper exchanges on Party building and governance. He highlighted the need to align the Belt and Road Initiative with Việt Nam’s "Two Corridors, One Belt" framework, accelerate strategic infrastructure connectivity, and implement railway projects linking the two countries.

He also encouraged greater trade, investment, supply chain collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges, while supporting cooperation in science, technology and global initiatives.

Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation documents across Party, public security, judicial, science and technology, supply chain, social welfare, media, and local collaboration.

During the visit, Lâm also met with Premier Li Qiang, who congratulated him on his recent election and welcomed his first state visit in his new capacity. The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic cooperation, trade, investment, tourism, and railway connectivity.

Lâm later met with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, to exchange views on Party and state affairs and parliamentary cooperation, and with Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC, to discuss directions for implementing high-level consensus and advancing bilateral ties.

As part of his visit, General Secretary and President Tô Lâm delivered a policy speech at Tsinghua University in Beijing, expressing hope that Việt Nam–China cooperation will continue to grow in trade, investment, knowledge, technology and innovation.

Lâm emphasised that Việt Nam and China are neighbouring countries with deep cultural similarities and centuries of exchanges, strengthened by their peoples’ shared aspirations for peace, stability and development.

Other activities included a tour of the Xiong’an New Area in Hebei Province, envisioned as a model for innovation-driven, green, and smart urban development; a visit to the Museum of the Communist Party of China, which he described as both a repository of invaluable historical documents and an important venue for educating younger generations about revolutionary traditions.

Lâm also met with relatives of Chinese generals, experts and individuals who had contributed to Việt Nam–China friendship.

A friendship music concert was held to celebrate his visit and to launch the Việt Nam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027. — VNS

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