Việt Nam, Côte d'Ivoire strengthen parliamentary, economic ties

ISTANBUL — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn had a meeting with President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Thursday (local time).

At the meeting, Chairman Mẫn affirmed that Việt Nam closely follows developments in Côte d’Ivoire and expressed his satisfaction with the country’s achievements under the leadership of President Alassane Ouattara. He highlighted Côte d’Ivoire’s political stability, effective economic management, and improved living standards, as well as its sustained rapid economic growth and rising role as a key economic hub in West Africa.

Expressing his pleasure at the good bilateral relations in recent times, particularly in trade and investment, Chairman Mẫn reaffirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to its friendship with African countries, including Côte d’Ivoire – a key partner and a gateway to expanding ties with the West African region.

To further deepen cooperation on a balanced and mutually beneficial basis, he suggested both sides make greater use of traditional trade items such as rice and cashew nuts, while diversifying export products.

On parliamentary cooperation, the top Vietnamese legislator called for increased the exchange of high-level delegations and closer collaboration between the two legislatures, including sharing legislative experience and strengthening ties between their respective committees.

For his part, Ivorian NA President Patrick Achi affirmed that Việt Nam is a strategic partner of Côte d’Ivoire in Asia, particularly in economic and trade cooperation. He noted that the two countries have complementary positions in global production and supply chains, especially in agriculture.

He also expressed admiration from Ivorian leaders and people for Việt Nam’s history of tenacious struggle for national independence, happiness, and freedom for the people, as well as the country’s comprehensive achievements of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process carried out by the Communist Party of Việt Nam over nearly four decades. He highlighted Việt Nam’s progress in human development, education and training, infrastructure development, and the implementation of its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.

Amid complex global political and security challenges and rising trade protectionism in the two countries’ key markets, the Ivorian leader expressed his desire to work with Việt Nam to contribute to building trust and promoting cooperation among nations, including through coordination at the IPU.

NA President Achi also expressed his wish to promote the exchange of delegations at multiple levels and areas, including inter-parliamentary cooperation, and to learn from Việt Nam’s development experience in national development and international integration. He revealed plans to send a delegation to study Việt Nam’s high-tech agricultural development and agricultural trade, particularly in the Mekong Delta region.

Chairman Mẫn thanked the Ivorian leaders and people for their positive sentiments and concrete cooperation proposals, affirming that Việt Nam’s National Assembly, relevant agencies, localities, and businesses, including those in the Mekong Delta, stand ready to share experience and enhance effective cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially within the frameworks of the United Nations, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Francophonie, and the Non-Aligned Movement. — VNS