RoK President to pay state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse will pay a state visit to Việt Nam during April 21–24.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse, according to the communique released on Thursday by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam.

This will be the first foreign leader's visit made at Lâm's invitation after the Party General Secretary was voted unanimously by the National Assembly to concurrently hold the State President position earlier this month.

Lâm was also the first foreign guest to meet with Lee when he assumed the Presidency last year. — VNS