Lawmakers debate shortening tenure of 15th National Assembly

HÀ NỘI — Lawmakers are discussing a proposal to shorten the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s term during their sitting on Monday morning as part of the ongoing 9th session of the legislature.

They will also look into shortening the term of People's Councils at all levels for 2021-2026, and the national election day for the 16th-tenure NA and all-level People's Councils for 2026–2031; along with proposals and reports on the draft laws on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Election of Deputies to the NA and People's Councils, the Civil Procedure Code, the Law on Administrative Procedure, the Law on Justice for Minors, the Law on Bankruptcy, and Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court.

In the morning, after listening to a report explaining the draft Law on Corporate Income Tax, legislators scrutinised contentious contents of the document at the hall.

They will have group discussions in the afternoon on the draft Law on Personal Data Protection; the draft laws on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the above-mentioned laws; and the proposal to shorten the term of the 15th NA and People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

Talking to the press at a briefing on the agenda for the 9th session, Vice Chairwoman of the NA's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Nguyễn Phương Thủy said the proposed shortening of the NA’s term is to meet practical requirements.

The NA Standing Committee has agreed to propose shortening the term of the 15th NA and People's Council for 2021-2026 by about three months. This would allow the next NA and People's Council elections to take place shortly after the National Party Congress, facilitating the consolidation of the political apparatus and personnel of State agencies. — VNS