Vietnamese top legislator receives Ethiopian PM

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Wednesday met with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali, who is on a four-day official visit to Việt Nam and attending the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

The top legislator highlighted the fine friendship and cooperation between the two countries, built on the foundation of solidarity, and mutual support and respect, stating that the Việt Namese NA always supports and wishes to contribute to the relationship.

Mẫn spoke highly of the outstanding socio-economic achievements that Ethiopia has achieved under the leadership of PM Abiy Ahmed, which have transformed Ethiopia into the largest economy in East Africa and the fifth biggest in Africa, and improved its role and reputation, particularly in promoting peace and cooperation in Africa.

He showed his belief that PM Abiy Ahmed’s visit will help elevate the friendship and cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

The host welcomed the signing of several important cooperation agreements between the two countries in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, and education. He said the Việt Namese NA will urge the government agencies to actively implement the documents.

Highly evaluating Ethiopia's strengths, especially its young and dynamic population and achievements in smart agriculture, climate change response, and renewable energy development, the Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides enhance experience exchanges and cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals, for the sake of their people, and for peace, stability, and prosperity in their respective regions and the world.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature is committed to facilitating bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas where the two countries have strengths and potential such as agriculture, green technology, and education.

The Vietnamese NA stands ready to work with the Ethiopian parliament to strengthen relations, share law-making and monitoring experience, and cooperate at multilateral forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), to jointly promote initiatives for peace and development, he continued.

The Vietnamese top legislator asked the PM to convey his invitation to the upper and lower house speakers of Ethiopia to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

For his part, PM Abiy Ahmed showed his impression of Việt Nam’s political stability, socio-economic achievements, and growing role and position in the international arena.

The PM affirmed that Việt Nam is a reliable friend of the Ethiopian people, and reiterated the Ethiopian government’s determination to strengthen the bilateral relationship, opening a new chapter for Việt Nam–Ethiopia cooperation, especially legislative ties.

He conveyed invitations from Ethiopian legislative leaders to NA Chairman Mẫn to soon pay an official visit to Ethiopia. — VNS