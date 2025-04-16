PM hails progress in Việt Nam-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday welcomed Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam and attending the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

PM Chính expressed his appreciation for Cho's official visit and attendance at the P4G Summit, noting that the trip will help enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the RoK in a substantive manner.

The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the efforts of the Korean government and people in maintaining political and social stability as well as foreign relations. He expressed his confidence that the East Asian country will soon stabilise again and continue its robust development in the coming time, while affirming that the Vietnamese Government will maintain close cooperation with the new Korean government.

PM Chính underscored the remarkable progress in the Việt Nam-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, laying stress on several highlights in the bilateral relations, including strengthened political trust, new growth benchmarks in trade and investment collaboration, expanded development partnerships, and enhanced tourism and local collaboration, among others.

He suggested both sides increase high-level delegation exchanges and contacts through various flexible forms. He specifically recommended the foreign ministries of the two countries to continue coordinating and advancing cooperation mechanisms to review the implementation of the action plan to deploy the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Discussing economic matters, PM Chính urged the RoK to further open its markets for Vietnamese goods to reduce the trade deficit between the nations. He also called for increased technology transfer, particularly core and source technologies, and requested the RoK side’s support in high-quality human resources training and concessional loans for Việt Nam's strategic infrastructure projects, including the Việt Nam-Laos railway.

Additionally, he proposed the RoK cooperate with and support Việt Nam in developing its cultural and entertainment industries, affirming commitment to addressing challenges faced by Korean businesses investing in Việt Nam.

Cho, for his part, expressed his admiration for Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements, stating that the RoK considers Việt Nam a key partner not only in its policy towards ASEAN but also within its broader Indo-Pacific strategy, and wants to strengthen cooperation with the country across all sectors.

He strongly agreed with the cooperation priorities outlined by PM Chính and committed to encouraging relevant Korean ministries and agencies to effectively implement high-level agreements between the two countries.

The minister took this occasion to thank the Vietnamese Government for its support for the Korean community in Việt Nam and suggested continued regular dialogues with Korean firms to address their existing challenges. — VNS