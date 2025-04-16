Defence minister attends friendship exchange of Việt Nam-China border forces

LẠNG SƠN — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang on Wednesday led a high-ranking delegation from the ministry to attend the ninth Việt Nam–China Border Defence Friendship Exchange at the Hữu Nghị–Youyi Guan border gate pair.

The delegation included Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, who also serves as a member of Việt Nam’s Party Central Committee and standing member of the Central Military Commission, as well as representatives of the General Staff, the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army, and leaders of Lạng Sơn Province, where the border gate is located.

Chinese defence minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Dong Jun hosted the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation at Youyi Guan, which saw the participation of Chinese guards of honour, military bands and local citizens.

At the border, the Vietnamese and Chinese defence ministers were briefed on the unit’s mission and functions and toured its facilities and equipment.

The two military leaders also witnessed an online report from Vietnamese and Chinese naval patrol ships on their exchange activities in Beihai City (China) and preparations for the 38th joint naval patrol in the Gulf of Tonkin, which began shortly after with the ministers’ approval.

This activity is considered to have practical significance, demonstrating the close and coordinated cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries in maintaining maritime order and security, contributing to the traditional friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

On the same day, the two ministers also visited the smart border gate model at Youyi Guan, which featured automated immigration management and the application of digital technology and artificial intelligence in monitoring, inspection and management.

They also toured an exhibition area at the site showcasing scientific and technological achievements, high-tech equipment, smart management models and optimal solutions for streamlining customs procedures, which helped facilitate trade and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The exchange event will continue on Thursday on the Vietnamese side.

In 2023, Lạng Sơn Province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region signed a framework agreement to promote a pilot smart border gate, aiming to clearly define the shared understandings between the leaders of the two parties and states.

Their cooperation promotes substantive trade-economic ties at the local level between the two sides, and supports the building of a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future. — VNS