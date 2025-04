HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday sent sympathies to his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim over the passing of former PM Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

He passed away on Monday at around 7.10pm at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur. He was 85 years old.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended condolences to Malaysian FM Dato' Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan and President of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — VNA/VNS