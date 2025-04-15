Ethiopian, Vietnamese PMs hold high-level talks to boost cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali held official talks in Hà Nội on Tuesday afternoon, discussing key directions to boost cooperation between the two countries.

Ali is in Việt Nam for a state visit and to attend the fourth Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

The trip also holds great significance as it is the first official visit to Việt Nam by a high-level Ethiopian leader since the two countries established diplomatic relations nearly 50 years ago.

Their official talks focused on the key strategies to open a new chapter in Việt Nam-Ethiopia relations, fostering more effective, comprehensive and profound ties.

Việt Nam and Ethiopia are increasingly asserting their important roles in their respective regions, according to the Vietnamese PM.

“The amicable and cooperative ties between the two countries should continue to develop in a practical manner, bringing tangible benefits to the people and the development of both nations,” said PM Chính.

He also expressed his high regard for Ethiopia’s consistent double-digit growth rate despite numerous challenges.

PM Ali expressed his gratitude for Việt Nam’s warm welcome and praised the Southeast Asian nation’s remarkable resilience, which has helped shape its proud history.

“I have heard many admirable things about Việt Nam, but it is only upon arriving here that I witnessed the country’s transformation, especially with multiple industrial zones,” he said.

He said that Việt Nam and Ethiopia shared many similarities, as both are developing nations with large and dynamic populations.

Ethiopia has about 130 million people, 70 per cent of whom are young, and around 30 million students, who are expected to be a great resource for both Ethiopia and Africa in the next few decades.

“Alongside the scale of our population, we are also striving to reform our economy with new policies,” said the Ethiopian leader.

In recent years, bilateral trade between Việt Nam and Ethiopia has reached approximately US$10-15 million per year.

In 2024, the trade volume reached $13.1 million, with Việt Nam’s exports amounting to $7.11 million and imports reaching $6.06 million.

Việt Nam and Ethiopia also regularly support each other in multilateral mechanisms and forums. Ethiopia officially recognised Việt Nam as a market economy in 2014.

Following their talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements and Memorandums of Understanding on trade, education and direct air travel between the two countries. — VNS