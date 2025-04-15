Party leader meets veteran revolutionaries, war heroes, policy beneficiaries

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with exemplary veteran revolutionaries, war heroes, and policy beneficiaries from northern Việt Nam in Hà Nội on Tuesday, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

During the gathering, after listening to the heartfelt reflections of those who made significant contributions to the country, the Party leader expressed deep gratitude for the efforts made by the people, armed forces, and historical witnesses who played vital roles in the nation’s past struggle for liberation and current construction and protection cause.

He underscored three strategic priorities that the Party Central Committee has identified to focus on from now through 2030 – the centenary of the Party’s leadership – and 2045 – which marks 100 years since the establishment of the socialist state of Việt Nam. These priorities are maintaining a peaceful, secure, and orderly environment for national development; achieving fast and sustainable socio-economic growth; and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens, especially workers.

Lâm said since the beginning of this year, Việt Nam has emerged as a focal point of global attention, with its bold domestic reforms such as the streamlining of the state apparatus, the restructuring of administrative units, and the adoption of creative, flexible solutions in economic, financial, and foreign investment matters, particularly in response to new US tariff policies.

Looking to the future, the Party chief affirmed a need for the country to maintain peace and stability domestically, regionally, and globally, to foster rapid, sustainable socio-economic development, and to promote science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

It is necessary to strengthen Party leadership in building a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people, and for the people and to turn Việt Nam into a regional leader in terms of administrative reform, innovation, entrepreneurship, and business climate, among many other key tasks, he noted.

On this occasion, the top leader presented the 80-year Party membership badge to Đặng Quân Thụy, former Party Central Committee member and former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly.

Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa awarded the 50-year Party membership badge to Bùi Thanh Quyến and Hà Văn Khoát, former Secretaries of the Party Committees of Hải Dương and Bắc Kạn provinces, respectively.