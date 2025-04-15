HCM City plans to establish Sài Gòn Ward

HCM CITY — A proposed Sài Gòn Ward would be formed by merging Bến Nghé Ward and Neighborhood 1 of Nguyễn Thái Bình Ward in District 1.

As part of an administrative restructuring, District 1 has submitted a plan to consolidate its current 10 wards into just four -- Tân Định, Sài Gòn, Bến Thành, and Cầu Ông Lãnh.

District 1 is the central district of HCM City, covering about 7.72sq.km and home to approximately 246,100 residents.

It is also the city's economic hub.

Tân Định Ward would be created by merging the current Tân Định and Đa Kao wards. The new ward would cover around 1.6sq.km with a population of 63,000 residents.

Sài Gòn Ward, carrying the former name of HCM City, would be created by merging Neighborhood 1 of Nguyễn Thái Bình Ward with Bến Nghé Ward. The new ward would cover 2.6sq.km with approximately 32,100 residents.

Bến Thành Ward would be created by merging the current Bến Thành and Phạm Ngũ Lão wards, neighborhoods 1 and 6 of Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward, and the remaining area of Nguyễn Thái Bình Ward. The new ward would cover about 1.8sq.km with a population of 71,700 residents.

Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward would be created by merging the current Nguyễn Cư Trinh, Cầu Kho and Cô Giang wards, along with the remaining area of Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward. The new ward would cover about 1.6sq.km with around 78,700 residents.

According to the District 1 People's Committee, the restructuring of these wards will improve local management, ensure government services are closer to the people, and align with the district’s socio-economic development direction.

It will also facilitate the management of ongoing and approved development projects, helping to maximise each ward's potential, advantages, and expansion space after the reorganisation.

Previously, HCM City’s Department of Home Affairs had issued a document to Thủ Đức City and other districts, instructing them to develop reorganisation proposals for their wards and communes.

In the document, the Department of Home Affairs emphasised that the names of the new administrative units must be easy to read, easy to remember, concise, systematic, and scientifically sound. They should reflect historical, traditional, and cultural characteristics of each locality and be supported by the local people.

The Department also suggested that District 1 consider naming one of its new wards Sài Gòn, and that District 5 have an administrative unit named Chợ Lớn.

Districts like Tân Bình and Củ Chi were advised to consider naming new administrative units based on historical, traditional, and cultural elements of the area, possibly reusing names of former communes and townships. — VNS