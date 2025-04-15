EU eyes comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on Tuesday held a phone call with Kaja Kallas, Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union (EU), who expressed her hope that the two sides will soon upgrade their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

During the call, both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in Việt Nam–EU cooperation over the past 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, particularly in the fields of politics-diplomacy and trade-investment, which have laid a solid foundation for elevating the partnership to a new level.

They shared the view that the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), after nearly five years of implementation, has provided new momentum for bilateral trade.

To further advance bilateral relations in the time ahead, Sơn proposed the two countries promote high-level exchanges and visits, continue effective implementation of the EVFTA, and facilitate stronger trade and investment cooperation, especially in the context of current global trade challenges.

He also called on the EC to soon lift its “yellow card” on Việt Nam's seafood exports, taking into account the country’s efforts in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the differences in the development level between the two sides, the interests of EU consumers, and the livelihoods of Vietnamese fishermen.

Reaffirming that the EU is a key partner of Việt Nam, the Deputy PM urged the EU to accelerate the ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to create a breakthrough in bilateral trade and investment. The EU should encourage European businesses to invest in Việt Nam's key projects, particularly in infrastructure, renewable energy, green transition, and digital transformation.

On the EU’s ongoing anti-dumping investigation into hot-rolled steel products imported from Việt Nam, Sơn urged the EU to ensure that its final conclusions reflect the objectivity seen in the recent preliminary findings.

Kallas acknowledged the concerns, assuring that the bloc is handling the investigation cautiously based on its legal framework and the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

She agreed with the Vietnamese Deputy PM’s proposals on further strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially by maximising the benefits of the EVFTA. Kallas affirmed that Việt Nam is one of the EU's key partners in Asia-Pacific and expressed a strong wish to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future.

On regional and global issues, Sơn stressed that Việt Nam is a responsible member of the international community, contributing actively to peace, stability, security, and development in the region and the world. The two officials agreed that conflicts and disputes must be resolved by peaceful means in accordance with the basic principles of the UN Charter and international law.

On this occasion, Sơn extended an invitation to Kallas to soon pay an official visit to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS