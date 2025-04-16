Vietnamese, Lao PMs pledge closer ties

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hà Nội on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, reaffirming their countries’ commitment to bolstering bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

The meeting, held at the Vietnamese Government headquarters, saw both leaders express appreciation for each country’s contributions to sustainable development efforts and multilateral collaboration.

Prime Minister Siphandone thanked his host for the invitation and praised Việt Nam’s initiative in hosting the summit, calling it a meaningful platform that reflected the country’s proactive role in addressing global green transformation and sustainable growth.

He noted the summit’s theme — 'Global Partnership for Inclusive, Sustainable, Innovative and People-Centered Green Transformation' — underscored the urgency of climate and development challenges.

In return, PM Chính extended new year greetings on the occasion of Laos' Bun Pi May and lauded his counterpart’s participation and address at the summit’s high-level discussion session.

The PM said Laos’ involvement demonstrated strong support for one of Việt Nam’s most significant multilateral events of 2025.

Việt Nam, one of P4G’s seven founding members and official partners, expressed hope that constructive input from Laos and other international delegations would enhance global efforts on climate change mitigation, digital transformation and innovation.

He stressed that the summit will continue serving as a vital platform for advancing green growth initiatives at the national, regional, and global levels.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated the Lao government for its achievements across political, economic, cultural and educational fronts, stating that Laos’ growing regional and international standing reflected its effective governance.

He voiced confidence that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the country would attain further progress and enhance its role in regional and global forums.

PM Siphandone praised Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic accomplishments, saying they served as a valuable source of encouragement for Laos’ own development.

He also expressed deep gratitude for Việt Nam’s organisation of national mourning in memory of former Lao President Khamtay Siphandone, emphasising the emotional resonance and solidarity between the two nations.

On bilateral cooperation, both leaders acknowledged continued progress across key areas, including politics, defence, trade and education. They agreed to expedite implementation of high-level agreements, including outcomes from recent Politburo-level talks and the 47th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee.

The two leaders pledged to deepen strategic trust, enhance defence and security cooperation and work toward raising two-way trade to US$5 billion. They also pledged to accelerate major Vietnamese-invested projects in Laos, strengthen infrastructure and tourism connectivity, and expand collaboration in culture, science and people-to-people exchanges.

Discussing international and regional issues, the two prime ministers affirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. PM Siphandone praised Việt Nam’s swift engagement with the US regarding recent trade tariff matters.

Both leaders committed to continued coordination and mutual support at forums such as ASEAN, the UN and Mekong subregional mechanisms, particularly in fostering close trilateral ties among Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia. — VNS