WB, ADB provide loans, grants worth $400m for three projects in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A signing ceremony was held on Wednesday in Hà Nội for loan and grant agreements worth a combined US$400 million between Việt Nam and the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for three socio-economic development projects in central and southern Việt Nam.

The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng, ADB Vice President Scott Morris, ADB Country Director for Việt Nam Shantanu Chakraborty, and WB Country Director for Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos Mariam J. Sherman.

The biggest project involves water environment improvements for the southern province of Bình Dương, with total investment of VNĐ7.2 trillion, and WB loan (from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, specifically) stands at about VNĐ5.354 trillion ($230.76 million).

The project aims to address environmental pollution caused by urban wastewater in the three cities of Thuận An, Dĩ An, and Tân Uyên. It will finance new urban wastewater collection and treatment systems in Tân Uyen, expand networks, and upgrade treatment capacities in the other cities, strengthen wastewater management capacity in Bình Dương, and enhance water security for downstream areas of the Saigon and Đồng Nai Rivers, including HCM City, which sources around 40 per cent of its water supply from the Đồng Nai River.

The second project, Southern Waterway Corridors and Logistics Development Project, has a total investment of VNĐ3.9 trillion, with nearly VNĐ2.5 trillion ($107.67 million) as loan from the World Bank's International Development Association.

The project will improve infrastructure, reduce congestion and accidents, and lower waterway freight transport costs by upgrading the East–West and North–South transport corridors, linking the Mekong Delta with the Cái Mép - Thị Vải port cluster. It will also facilitate connection to the future Cần Giờ International Transshipment Port, boosting socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security in the Mekong Delta and Southeast regions.

The third project, Climate Resilient Inclusive Infrastructure for Ethnic Minorities Project II in Phú Yên - Quảng Trị Provinces, has total investment of 1.8 trillion (about US$69.64 million).

ADB provides a loan of about $29 million plus an additional $1 million as grant for the Phú Yên sub-project ($39.4 million), while the rest is counterpart funding from Phú Yên.

For Quảng Trị sub-project ($39.7 million in total), ADB brings a loan of $30 million and the rest is counterpart funding.

Mariam J. Sherman, World Bank Director for Việt Nam, Cambodia and Lao PDR, stated that these two projects represent strategic investments in Việt Nam’s future.

"Upgrading southern waterways will ease port congestion, lower transport costs, and make trade more efficient by shifting freight from road to water, reducing emissions while boosting competitiveness. At the same time, expanding wastewater treatment in Bình Dương will protect vital resources and improve living conditions for hundreds of thousands."

The projects will "boost activity, strengthen regional connectivity, and lay the groundwork for more resilient and inclusive development," the WB official for the three Indochinese countries noted. WB stands ready to support the projects' effective implementation and to partner with the Vietnamese Government "on even more ambitious and transformative investments that deliver lasting impact," she stated.

WB and ADB are long-standing strategic development partners of Việt Nam, having supported the country’s poverty reduction, infrastructure development, governance, and sustainable development goals for decades.

The WB is among the largest multilateral ODA and concessional loan providers to Việt Nam, meeting about 35 per cent of the Government’s external financing needs. As of April 2025, the WB has committed over 180 projects (loans, grants, and technical support) worth about $26 billion, with signed loan agreements totalling around $23 billion. Its financing has focused on key infrastructure, transport, energy, education, health, water, environment, and agriculture.

Since 1993, the ADB has committed over $18 billion in loans and grants to Việt Nam, focusing on transport infrastructure, clean energy, vocational training, rural development, and climate change resilience—especially in disadvantaged and ethnic minority regions.

Beyond financial support, both the WB and ADB also served as advisory partners for the Vietnamese Government through technical assistance, project preparation, policy advice, and capacity-building.

This signing ceremony was part of the sidelines of the P4G Summit (Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030) in Việt Nam, further enhancing the country’s international reputation and reaffirming the Government’s strong commitment to sustainable development. — VNS