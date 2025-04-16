Deputy PM calls for enhanced cooperation in sustainable development with Denmark

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has emphasised the need for enhanced cooperation in sustainable development with Denmark, praising the European country as one of the world's leading nation in this field.

At a reception for Lina Hansen, State Secretary for Trade and Investments at Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives of major Danish companies on the sidelines of the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Hà Nội on Wednesday, Sơn expressed his gratitude to Denmark for its support for Việt Nam's successful hosting of the P4G Summit, contributing to global efforts towards green growth and sustainable development goals.

He underscored that Việt Nam highly evaluated its cooperation with Denmark, commending the establishment of important frameworks between the two countries, including the strategic partnership in climate change, energy, environment, and green growth in 2011, the comprehensive partnership in 2013, and the green strategic partnership in 2023. Besides, the two nations have expanded collaboration across the areas of green growth, sustainable development, and renewable energy.

Sơn requested Denmark’s assistance in institution and policy development, governance, technology transfer, and human resources training. As a developing country aiming for green and sustainable growth with a net-zero emissions target by 2050, Việt Nam's hosting of the P4G Summit seeks to mobilise resources from P4G member countries and the international community, including political support, financial resources, and private investment from Denmark to implement the emission reduction commitments made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26).

To strengthen political trust and create momentum for deeper and more effective cooperation, the Deputy PM suggested increasing high-level delegation exchanges and exploring the possibility of upgrading the bilateral relations. He also urged Denmark to prompt parliaments of other EU member states to soon ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), advocate for the European Commission to remove its IUU "yellow card" against Vietnamese seafood exports, and encourage Danish enterprises to invest in the Vietnamese market, thus entering other ASEAN markets.

Amidst escalating global trade, Việt Nam and Denmark should capitalise on all opportunities and potential to bolster collaboration in the areas where Denmark has strengths and Việt Nam has priorities such as renewable energy, green energy, infrastructure, blue economy, and circular economy for mutual benefits, he suggested.

Việt Nam stands ready to create favourable conditions for Danish firms to take advantage of the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to enhance trade-investment ties, Sơn said, recommending Denmark to continue carrying out the third phase of the Danish Energy Partnership Programme (DEPP).

He also asked Denmark for continued support in implementing commitments within the framework of the political declaration on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and expanding science – technology and innovation cooperation for green and sustainable development, among others.

Hansen affirmed that Denmark places great importance on its cooperation with Việt Nam and appreciated Việt Nam's successful hosting of the P4G Summit. She described Việt Nam as a regional bright spot for attracting green investments, including those from Denmark.

The official also expressed her admiration for Việt Nam's efforts in implementing sustainable development goals and liberalising trade and investment.

With Denmark assuming the rotating EU Presidency from July, Hansen stressed that both countries have many opportunities to strengthen cooperation. She agreed with Son's proposals on political-diplomatic, economic-trade, and investment cooperation, highlighting the importance of enhancing strategic sectoral partnerships n in health care, agriculture, food, education, and statistics, while expanding into new areas such as science and technology, digital transformation, renewable energy, maritime economy, and green transition.

She stated that the Danish Government and enterprises will continue landing investments in Việt Nam while advocating for the process to upgrade the bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

Representatives from Danish companies, including CIP, Pandora, Carlsberg, and Maersk, expressed their confidence in the prospects for cooperation between the two countries and proposed measures to develop economic-trade and investment relations in a more practical and effective manner. — VNS