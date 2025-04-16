State President receives Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday afternoon for Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam and attending the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

President Cường highly appreciated Cho for leading the Korean delegation to visit Việt Nam and attend the P4G Summit, and thanked the Republic of Korea (RoK), in its capacity as a founding member, for actively supporting Việt Nam in successfully hosting the first multilateral summit on green growth.

He expressed his satisfaction with the achievements that Việt Nam and the RoK have achieved after more than 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, especially after the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022.

The President suggested the two sides continue to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, coordinate to effectively implement existing agreements and cooperation mechanisms, strengthen cooperation at multilateral forums, and promote cooperation between localities and people of the two countries, thereby creating a favourable environment to boost cooperation in many other fields.

He assessed that the two countries still have much room for cooperation, adding the two sides need to coordinate to promote effective and substantive implementation of cooperation areas, especially in politics, defence, security and economy, striving to soon achieve the target of US$150 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner.

The State leader suggested the RoK share its experience in developing the entertainment industry; increase the quota for receiving workers and expand the industries receiving Vietnamese workers in the coming time; and strengthen cooperation and promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. He proposed the RoK to continue protecting the legitimate rights of Vietnamese nationals in the host country, helping them stabilise their lives.

Cho, for his part, congratulated Việt Nam on its recent socio-economic development achievements and expressed his belief that the Southeast Asian country and its people will successfully achieve the set goals.

He emphasised that the RoK always considers Việt Nam a key partner in implementing foreign policy in the region and wants to work with Việt Nam to further promote the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas such as politics, economy, culture, education, science and technology, thereby contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The minister hoped that Việt Nam will continue to create favourable conditions for Korean businesses and citizens living, studying and working in the Southeast Asian country.

Discussing international and regional issues of mutual concern, the two sides agreed to continue to maintain close cooperation, support and assistance to each other at multilateral forums, especially amid the current complicated regional and world situation. — VNS