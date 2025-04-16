Việt Nam wants to learn UAE's experience in economic transformation: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, who is in Việt Nam to attend the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

Recalling positive impressions from his official visit to the UAE in October 2024, the Vietnamese leader expressed his admiration for the UAE's achievements, and his desire to learn from the country’s experience in economic transformation as well as rapid and strong development.

He urged ministries, sectors, and agencies of the two countries to actively cooperate and implement the outcomes of his visit to achieve specific results and projects in areas such as investment, high technology, artificial intelligence, financial centre development, food security, and rice cultivation.

The UAE minister affirmed that, in its role as the President of COP 28 in 2023, the UAE is deeply concerned about and prioritises response to climate change, and looks forward to further cooperation with Việt Nam in this field.

She welcomed Việt Nam's consideration of joining the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), headquartered in the UAE, affirming that joining the IRENA will demonstrate Việt Nam's commitment to promoting renewable energy use, contributing to the fight against climate change, and also show Việt Nam's support for the UAE's initiatives in this field.

The minister highlighted the recent strong development of the bilateral relationship between Việt Nam and the UAE, with several historical milestones, such as PM Chính’ official visit to the UAE last year, the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership, and the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The UAE highly evaluates its Comprehensive Partnership with Việt Nam, she stated, adding that UAE ministries and sectors are working closely with the Southeast Asian nation to ensure the implementation of high-level commitments in priority areas.

The UAE is willing to welcome Vietnamese agencies and businesses to visit the UAE for discussions on cooperation projects in energy, food security, education and training, she added.

The two sides agreed to continue promoting the exchange of high-level delegations, and enhancing coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations; and accelerate negotiations and the signing of cooperation agreements in investment protection, and visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports to create a favourable legal framework for cooperation, thus tightening and deepening the bilateral relations.

PM Chính took this occasion to ask the minister to convey his greetings and invitations to the President and Prime Minister of the UAE to visit Việt Nam in 2025. — VNS