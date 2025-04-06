NA Chairman meets Lao legislator on sidelines IPU-150

TASHKENT — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Chairman of the Lao National Assembly's Committee for Foreign Affairs Sanya Praseuth in Uzbekistan on Sunday, within the framework of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150).

Mẫn extended his deepest condolences to Lao Party and State leaders, and people on the passing of former President of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone.

He informed the Lao official that Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Government to attend the memorial service for Khamtay Siphandone in Vientiane on Monday.

Mẫn asked Sanya Praseuth to convey his regards to his Lao counterpart and other Lao legislators.

For his part, Sanya Praseuth expressed deep emotion over the sincere condolences extended by Vietnamese Party, State, and Government leaders following the passing of the former Lao President.

The two sides agreed to continue strengthening close and effective cooperation between the two legislatures in the time ahead. — VNS