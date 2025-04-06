Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets Lao legislator on sidelines IPU-150

April 06, 2025 - 21:22
The two sides agreed to continue strengthening close and effective cooperation between the two legislatures in the time ahead.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn meets with Chairman of the Lao National Assembly's Committee for Foreign Affairs Sanya Praseuth in Uzbekistan on Sunday. — Photo VNA/VNS Photo

TASHKENT — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Chairman of the Lao National Assembly's Committee for Foreign Affairs Sanya Praseuth in Uzbekistan on Sunday, within the framework of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150).

Mẫn extended his deepest condolences to Lao Party and State leaders, and people on the passing of former President of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone.

He informed the Lao official that Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Government to attend the memorial service for Khamtay Siphandone in Vientiane on Monday.

Mẫn asked Sanya Praseuth to convey his regards to his Lao counterpart and other Lao legislators.

For his part, Sanya Praseuth expressed deep emotion over the sincere condolences extended by Vietnamese Party, State, and Government leaders following the passing of the former Lao President.

The two sides agreed to continue strengthening close and effective cooperation between the two legislatures in the time ahead. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets Russian, Indian leaders on sidelines of IPU-150

They also agreed that parliamentary cooperation between the two countries will further contribute to implementing the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, thus promoting collaboration between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, education- training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Deputy PM, FM receives US Ambassador to Việt Nam

The American ambassador thanked Việt Nam for its positive approach and understanding of the US concerns, adding that the coming discussions present an opportunity for both sides to devise solutions to put bilateral trade relations on a healthy and mutually beneficial development trajectory.
Politics & Law

Prime Minister puts forth tasks in new context

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on April 6 chaired a regular Cabinet meeting and a teleconference between the Government and localities to assess the socio-economic situation in March and the first quarter of this year, and outline key tasks for April and the time ahead.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM to attend memorial service for former Lao President

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a high-ranking delegation from the Vietnamese Government to attend the memorial service for former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone on April 7, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese community in Laos pays tribute to former Lao leader

A delegation comprising representatives from the Embassy of Việt Nam, affiliated agencies, and the Vietnamese community in Laos, led by Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm, on April 5 paid tribute to Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and former President of the Laos.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom