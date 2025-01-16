From expat to icon - Nguyễn Xuân Son

Alex Reeves - @afreeves23

If there was an expat of the year award, last year's winner would surely be Nguyễn Xuân Son, or at least it would have been if he were still an ‘expat’. Xuân Son, or Raffaelson as he was previously known, has now transcended us mere mortals, entering into a truly exclusive group of people deemed worthy of full Vietnamese citizenship. No more nervously waiting for an official to paw over his documents, no more invitation letters, he has been ‘naturalised’.

This honour is shrouded in the mystery of governmental discretion, saved only for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the country in their respective fields and are willing to declare their unwavering devotion to the nation. Much has been written about Xuân Son and for those that don’t know, he’s Vietnamese football’s new poster boy.

A Brazilian striker who, having moved around in his professional pursuits, has found an unlikely home in Nam Định, breaking domestic records and wowing crowds with his goal-scoring exploits. Even making it onto the top 10 highest goal-scorers globally for 2024 according to the UK's Daily Mail.

Any doubt or grumblings of nationalistic scepticism about his commitment to the cause were silenced with his displays in the recent AFF championship victory, leading both the scoring charts and his side to victory before a freak injury threatened to mar the tournament finale. Việt Nam has made exceptions before, allowing some players of mixed nationality to formally receive citizenship and boost the Golden Star Warriors’ chances, but this is the first time a player or truly notable public figure of no Vietnamese descent has been granted such a privilege.

Son’s story is a refreshing one for us expatriates. While nobody is suggesting that the opportunity of naturalisation or citizenship is even remotely within sight for the average foreigner here, on a symbolic level, it means a lot. So many of us have such a deep love for Việt Nam and the impact it has had on our lives that I daresay many a temporary resident would gladly renounce their birth citizenship.

Living here, passionate for the country or not, is tricky. Visa to visa, health check to criminal record check, work permit to dust. There’s a layer of intense bureaucracy that with even the smallest of infringements can see you sent packing from your adopted home, impacting people’s ability to form a deeper bond and assimilate easily into society. Even learning the language or marrying someone local isn’t enough to ever truly be accepted as Vietnamese.

Against this backdrop, Xuân Son’s celebrated presence on the national stage is a refreshing anomaly. He's become more than just a player; he's a testament to what expatriates can contribute to their adopted homeland when given the chance. His acceptance by fans and the public reflects a potential shift in societal attitudes towards a more multicultural and inclusive national identity. It offers a glimpse into the mindset of modern Việt Nam that says, even if you're not from here, if you love and are proud of Việt Nam, in the eyes of many Vietnamese, you are welcome. — VNS