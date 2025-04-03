The art journey "Rejoice and Refuse" makes its debut in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The art programme Hoa và Rác (Rejoice and Refuse), with a strong message of environmental protection, will be coming to Hà Nội for two performances at the Hanoi Opera House on April 12-13.

The concert will feature 120 artists from Feelings Art House in HCM City, along with a group of students from the Hanoi University of Culture. It is sponsored by Feelings Art House, co-presented with the Trịnh Công Sơn Foundation, and in collaboration with Le Bros.

The artists will perform songs in multiple languages, including Vietnamese, English, French and Italian, and will also present contemporary dance performances adding artistic depth to each segment.

This special programme combines music, dance and storytelling to raise awareness about the threat of waste pollution. It tells the humanistic story of individuals who take action for the environment, aiming to attract the attention of those eager to create a green Việt Nam.

The two shows are expected to attract over 1,000 attendees, including representatives from government agencies, embassies, universities, cultural and educational organisations, as well as art lovers and those concerned about environmental issues.

The programme, themed around the severe environmental pollution crisis, presents an emotional artistic journey through three scenes - The Love for the Land, Spreading and Picking and The Colours of the Environment.

Each scene is like a vivid painting, drawn with timeless melodies by renowned composers. The songs, ranging from those full of love for the homeland and reverence for the beauty of nature, such as Mùa Xuân Đầu Tiên (The First Spring by Văn Cao), Sắc Màu (Colours by Trần Tiến), to romantic ballads like Yêu Dấu Tan Theo (The Vanishing Days of Love) and Đêm Thấy Ta Là Thác Đổ (I am a Cascading Fall in the Night) by Trịnh Công Sơn, will be reimagined with new musical arrangements and intricate harmonies by Feelings Art House.

The programme will also feature iconic international songs such as Summertime (George and Ira Gershwin), Earth Song (Michael Jackson) and Think of Me (Andrew Lloyd Webber).

In addition to the impressive and meaningful artistic works, the programme’s message will also be subtly conveyed through an environmentally-friendly stage design. All the stage and props, including towers, columns, cages, chairs, lighting accessories and more, will be made from recycled materials such as fabric, plastic and paper, reflecting a strong commitment to raising awareness and calling for specific actions regarding urban environmental issues.

“The programme will present a humanistic, profound and meaningful story about the environment. With the delicate combination of music, poetry and dance, we hope to deliver a message that resonates and touches the hearts of the audience,” said conductor of Feelings Art House, Nguyễn Anh Hùng.

Before coming to Hà Nội, Rejoice and Refuse has been successfully held in the cities of Huế and HCM City.

The programme is offered for free. Reservations can be made in advance by contacting Ms Thanh Hà at 0983 202 812. Further information could be found at https://hoavarac.com or https://rejoiceandrefuse.com. — VNS