Tiền Giang tourism sees strong growth in Q1/2025

TIỀN GIANG – Tiền Giang Province has made a breakthrough in the tourism landscape of the Mekong Delta and anticipates strong growth in the near future.

According to the Tiền Giang Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the province's tourism sector experienced strong growth in the first quarter of 2025, with the number of visitors increasing by 2.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

This is a positive signal for the province’s tourism industry, thanks to continuous efforts in development, promotion, visitor attraction, and investment in distinctive local tourism products.

In Q1/2025, Tiền Giang welcomed an estimated 522,000 visitors, reaching 24.9 per cent of the annual target.

This included 182,000 international visitors, achieving 26 per cent of the annual plan and marking a 4.9 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Direct tourism revenue reached VNĐ380 billion (US$14.8 million), fulfilling 25.2 per cent of the annual target and increasing 2.2 per cent year-over-year.

At the Tourism Pier Centre, 130,000 visitors were recorded in Q1/2025, reflecting a 9.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Among them, 97,000 were international tourists, an increase of 12.4 per cent year-over-year.

Tourist destinations in Tiền Giang, such as Tân Thành Beach in Gò Công Đông District, Đồng Tâm Snake Farm in Châu Thành District, Thới Sơn Islet in Mỹ Tho City, Đông Hòa Hiệp Ancient Village in Cái Bè District, and Tân Phong Islet in Cai Lậy District, have been attracting large numbers of visitors.

Võ Phạm Tân, Deputy Director of the Tiền Giang Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, stated that at the beginning of 2025, the province’s tourism sector is actively implementing synchronised measures as well as tourism stimulus programmes and visa exemption policies to create favourable conditions for attracting international tourists.

At the same time, the province has been and continues to adopt various solutions, from modernising tourism promotion methods to enhancing the quality of tourism products, ensuring unique, distinctive, and high-value experiences for visitors.

The goal is to achieve comprehensive, rapid, and sustainable tourism development, maximising tourism’s contributions to the province’s economic and social growth.

Diverse tourism offerings

To further promote tourism, Tiền Giang’s tour packages have been diversified to incorporate ecotourism experiences, leveraging the province’s riverside and orchard-rich landscape, while enhancing tourism services to create a strong impression on both domestic and international visitors.

According to the province’s tourism development plan, Tiền Giang has established three natural ecological zones, each offering unique tourism potential, including freshwater ecosystem tourism, mangrove ecosystem tourism and acidic-water ecosystem tourism.

Notably, with its strong agricultural sector, Tiền Giang has effectively capitalised on agri-tourism, incorporating experiences such as rural sightseeing, homestays, traditional craft villages, and cultural immersion activities into its offerings.

Currently, Tiền Giang boasts 16 key tourist attractions, employing thousands of workers, primarily from rural areas.

The community-based tourism model has been operating efficiently, meeting the demand for authentic experiences among visitors.

According to Tân, Tiền Giang is actively building partnerships with neighbouring provinces and cities to develop safe and interconnected tourism routes.

The province is also focusing on attracting strategic investors to develop eco-tourism zones, large-scale tourism services, entertainment complexes, and cultural-historical conservation projects.

At the same time, Tiền Giang is implementing the 2025 Tourism Promotion and Marketing Plan and the Smart Tourism Portal Upgrade Project, aiming to enhance its position as a premier tourist destination in the Mekong Delta region. – VNS