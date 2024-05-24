European tourists favour Vietnam for summer getaway

HCM CITY – Việt Nam ranks third in the list of the most popular Asian destinations for European visitors based on accommodation searches on the Agoda digital travel platform.

Specifically, according to Agoda April data, Việt Nam witnessed a 66 per cent increase in searches from the group, following Malaysia with 89 per cent and Japan with 71 per cent.

Agoda's country director for Việt Nam Vũ Ngọc Lâm noted that this reflects Việt Nam's growing allure, with an increasing number of European tourists choosing the nation as their summer holiday destination.

European countries with the highest searches for travel to Việt Nam last month included France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Spain.

The three most searched destinations in Việt Nam by European tourists are HCM City in the south, Hội An in the central province of Quảng Nam, and Nha Trang in the central province of Khánh Hòa. Offering a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and culture, they are ideal choices for travellers looking to enjoy their long summer vacation to the full. - VNA/VNS