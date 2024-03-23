HBSO brings Ballet Kiều back to opera house

HCM CITY Ballet Kiều, an award-winning ballet staged by the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), will return to the city Opera House on March 23 and 24.

The ballet, based on Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều), the 18th century poetic masterpiece by great poet Nguyễn Du (1765-1820), won the excellence awards at the National Dance and Music Festival in the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Lắk in June 2022.

The piece, written by veteran choreographer Tuyết Minh in 2018, recounts the life, trials and tribulations of Thúy Kiều, a beautiful and talented young woman who sacrificed herself to save her family.

It was first staged in HCM City and Hà Nội in 2020.

Minh, a pioneer in popularising contemporary dance, has written, directed and choreographed 18 ballets and contemporary dances such as Con Tạo Xoay (The Spinning Top) and Vợ Chồng A Phủ (A Phủ and His Wife).

The choreography for the ballet is created by Nguyễn Phúc Hùng, general director in charge of HBSO's programmes

Hùng, a graduate in choreography of Fontys Dance Academy in the Netherlands, has choreographed several contemporary dances such as Chạm Tay Vào Quá Khứ (Touching the Past), Đi Qua Tình Yêu (Gone Through Love), and Falling Angels.

Musicians Việt Anh and Chinh Ba are in charge of music for the show.

Anh, who earned a Master of Music at the University of Waikato in New Zealand, is known for his instrumental works, movie soundtracks, and pop songs, while Chinh Ba, founder of CAB (Culture and Arts Base) in Hội An, is a multimedia artist having worked in poetry, art, sound, music and theatre.

The ballet will highlight young dancer Thạch Hiểu Lăng as Thuý Kiều.

Lăng began to learn dancing when she was four years old. She has worked with HBSO in ballets such as Cinderella, Carmen, Giselle, The Nutcracker, and Coppelia.

The performance will also feature Meritorious Artists Đàm Đức Nhuận, and young dancers Đỗ Hoàng Khang Ninh and Phạm Minh Tuấn.

Two shows of Ballet Kiều will begin at 8pm at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue and ticketbox.vn. VNS