Thanh Hóa Province breaks ground on $19 million green industrial cluster

THANH HÓA — Thanh Hóa Province on Thursday broke ground on the first phase of a VNĐ500 billion (US$19 million) industrial cluster designed to attract manufacturing projects while incorporating renewable energy and resource-saving technologies.

The Hà Long I industrial cluster will cover about 74.8ha with the first phase developed on about 30ha, the provincial People's Committee said, adding that the remaining area will be cleared and prepared for subsequent phases

Developed by Thanh Nam construction and trading company, the project plans to go beyond conventional infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water supply and drainage by exploring the use of suitable renewable energy sources, improving resource efficiency and collecting, treating and recycling water where appropriate.

The company said it aims to develop the cluster as a green industrial model that reduces environmental impacts and improves operating efficiency for businesses locating there.

The cluster will prioritise manufacturing firms with technological capabilities and sustainable development plans, the company said.

Once factories are established, the project is expected to create demand for labour, raw materials, transport, warehousing, logistics and services, contributing to job creation and economic restructuring in the area.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Mai Xuân Liem, Standing Vice Chairman of Thanh Hóa People's Committee, said the province's 2021-30 development plan, with a vision to 2050, aims to establish Thanh Hóa as a major national industrial centre for the north-central region, with a focus on energy and processing and manufacturing industries.

The province is also prioritising new industrial projects and seeking to facilitate their early operation, Liêm said.

He asked the developer to mobilise sufficient financial resources, workers and equipment to ensure the infrastructure is built on schedule and to the required quality standards.

Liêm also called for strict compliance with workplace safety and environmental protection requirements and urged the developer to ensure construction does not disrupt residents' lives and livelihoods.

The provincial authorities will work with the investor to address difficulties during implementation and ensure the project is completed safely and on schedule, he said. — VNS