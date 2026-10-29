Việt Nam emerging as global tourism destination, executive says

By Thu Trà

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is on track to become a major tourism powerhouse, with improved air connectivity and visa-free entry helping attract more international visitors, Branavan Aruljothi, country head of Booking.com in Vietnam, said.

"Việt Nam has truly transformed from just an inter-regional destination to a truly global destination," Aruljothi said, citing his recent flight from Bangkok to Việt Nam, which he said carried passengers of diverse nationalities, including Europeans, Americans and other Southeast Asians.

During a press conference in Hà Nội on Thursday, he said expanded air connectivity was important to bringing more business and visitors to Việt Nam, noting that airlines are opening new routes and seasonal services to destinations across the country.

Visa-free entry for visitors from a range of markets was also helping improve Việt Nam’s accessibility, he added.

Aruljothi said that continued adjustments to visa regulations will help encourage more international visitors to return to Việt Nam.

He welcomed the authorities’ ongoing review of visa requirements, saying the changes could make it easier for travellers to enter and leave the country.

He also highlighted opportunities to attract repeat visitors through regional travel, noting that many tourists already make multiple trips across Southeast Asia.

Việt Nam welcomed an estimated 17.7 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 14.5 per cent year-on-year, maintaining strong growth momentum as the tourism sector expands across major source markets.

According to the National Statistics Office, this is the highest nine-month figure in recent years.

Foreign arrivals in September alone reached an estimated 1.77 million, down 11.3 per cent from August but up 16.1 per cent year-on-year. The figure was the highest for September in the past five years, the NSO said.

Travel Happiness Index

Vietnamese travellers, meanwhile, remain optimistic about travel despite global uncertainty, with almost all associating trips with positive emotions and most willing to adjust their plans rather than cancel them, according to Booking.com’s inaugural Travel Happiness Index.

The survey, based on 10,136 respondents across 10 Asia-Pacific markets, found that 99 per cent of Vietnamese respondents associated travel with positive emotions, while 95 per cent said they would adapt their plans rather than abandon trips when disruptions arose.

Some 92 per cent said having a trip to look forward to improved their mood, while 71 per cent said travel anticipation helped them cope with daily pressures. However, 22 per cent said trips could leave them feeling tired or drained, 19 per cent reported anxiety and 16 per cent cited pressure to make the most of their time away or feelings of uncertainty.

Vietnamese travellers are increasingly prioritising meaningful experiences and value for money when planning their journeys. Some 77 per cent prioritised local food and meaningful experiences, while 71 per cent considered travel deals when choosing dates or destinations. Another 74 per cent extended their trips to allow more time to rest and recharge.

Natural scenery was cited by 36 per cent of respondents as contributing to trip satisfaction, followed by good food and drinks at 28 per cent and quality time with travel companions at 24 per cent. Family trips were considered the most enjoyable by 68 per cent of respondents.

Accommodation choices also reflected a focus on value and authentic experiences, with 32 per cent choosing holiday homes, apartments and unique stays for better value, while the same proportion said such accommodation helped them experience destinations more like locals.

Despite concerns about inflation, cited by 33 per cent of respondents, extreme weather at 32 per cent, health and hygiene risks at 31 per cent, and crime and political instability at 28 per cent each, Vietnamese travellers remained willing to adapt rather than cancel their plans.

Among those prepared to change their arrangements, 25 per cent would choose alternative destinations offering a similar experience, 22 per cent would adjust their travel dates or duration, and 19 per cent would postpone their trips.

The survey also found that 69 per cent of Vietnamese respondents felt more confident about their ability to afford travel than before.

Digital tools are playing an increasingly important role in travel planning, with 88 per cent of respondents saying they made planning and booking easier. Some 72 per cent said search engines, booking platforms and artificial intelligence tools helped them find and compare options, while 71 per cent said these tools inspired them to discover new destinations and experiences.

Trust remained a key factor in booking decisions, with 93 per cent saying they felt more at ease when booking through a trusted platform.

Aruljothi said Vietnamese travellers were planning more thoughtfully and seeking authentic local experiences, while adapting their plans to make trips worthwhile amid uncertainty.

The online survey was conducted in May 2026 among respondents aged 21 and above in Viet Nam, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, mainland China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand. — VNS