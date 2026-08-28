Banking sector takes step to promote digital economy in 2026-2030

HÀ NỘI — The banking sector will implement a plan to develop applications of population data, electronic identification and authentication to support national digital transformation for the 2026-30 period, according to a State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s newly-issued decision.

Decision No. 1906/QĐ-NHNN signed by the SBV Governor Phạm Đức Ấn is aimed to promote the digital economy and digital society according to the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on identifying science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as a new momentum for growth.

According to the new decision, the banking sector will focus on streamlining administrative procedures and providing online public services; promoting the digital economy, digital society, and digital citizenship; and expanding infrastructure, connectivity, and data utilisation, while enhancing the application of population data, electronic identification and authentication in banking operations.

By 2030, the sector aims to ensure that 100 per cent of public services and administrative procedures provide notifications regarding application status and processing results, with results synchronised on VNeID.

The ratio of online public service applications to the total number of public service applications is targeted to reach 90 per cent.

For 2026, the plan targets that 100 per cent of administrative procedures and public services will allow for ‘non-boundary’ application submission. Citizen and business satisfaction with public services will reach 95 per cent.

SBV Deputy Governor Phạm Tiến Dũng said that population and citizen identity data are recognised as foundational data resources. Identification accounts and citizen identity cards serve as digital tools and keys to national digital transformation.

The utilisation and application of population data, as well as electronic identification and authentication, are crucial for socio-economic development and national digital transformation.

Therefore, Dũng said, the banking sector has placed citizens and businesses at the centre, serving them as the objectives, subjects, resources and driving forces, of the digital transformation process.

All digital solutions, platforms, and services must prioritise convenience, accessibility, and security, thereby enhancing satisfaction among citizens and businesses, he said.

According to Dũng, the State plays a leading role in creating a legal framework and an environment conducive to innovation; businesses define practical challenges; and educational institutions and scientists play the role of solving these challenges and developing technologies.

Investment must be directed toward developing modern, secure, and interoperable digital infrastructure that meets national and international technical standards and aligns with emerging technology trends. Priority is given to the research, development and application of modern technologies mastered by Việt Nam.

Besides, the exploitation, interconnection, and use of population data must go hand-in-hand with ensuring information security, data confidentiality and personal data protection.

All data usage activities must be transparent and legally compliant, accompanied by the accountability of State agencies, and any violations must be strictly penalised. — BIZHUB/VNS