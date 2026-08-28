Cần Thơ expands investment, trade and tourism cooperation with South Korea

CẦN THƠ — The Can Tho Promotion Agency (CPA) and the Vietnam - Korea Businessmen and Investment Association (VKBIA) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening investment, trade and tourism ties between Cần Thơ City and South Korea.

The MoU builds on the cooperation between the two sides in recent years and reflects their shared desire to deepen coordination in a more substantive, practical and effective manner.

Under the MoU, both sides agreed to cooperate on the principles of voluntariness, equality and mutual benefit, strengthen information sharing and connect investment, trade and tourism cooperation opportunities between Cần Thơ and South Korea.

They will also support businesses from both sides in expanding their markets, seeking partners and promoting business cooperation, while promoting Cần Thơ's image, investment environment and development potential among South Korean businesspeople and investors.

In investment promotion, CPA and VKBIA will work together to introduce Cần Thơ's investment environment, incentive policies and investment opportunities to the South Korean business community.

They will also help connect businesses and investors interested in the city's priority sectors, including high technology, agriculture, renewable energy, logistics and smart urban development.

The two sides also plan to connect South Korean businesses and investors in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation and facilitate expert networks, workforce training, scientific and technological information exchange and technology transfer.

They will also provide the necessary information and support for South Korean investors seeking to learn more about the investment environment in Cần Thơ.

In trade, the two sides agreed to work together to organise or participate in business-matching programmes, trade fairs, exhibitions and seminars to strengthen links between business communities.

Cần Thơ businesses will receive support in accessing the South Korean market and vice versa. The two sides will also share information on import-export markets, trade trends and business cooperation opportunities.

In tourism, cooperation will focus on promoting Cần Thơ's distinctive tourism products and destinations in the South Korean market, as well as connecting with South Korean travel companies and tourism organisations to attract visitors to the city.

The two sides will also work together to organise familiarisation trips for professional partners to explore destinations and assess market opportunities, as well as tourism promotion events suited to the conditions of each. — VNS