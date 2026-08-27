HCM City seeks to co-create strategic tech hub with global investors

HCM CITY — HCM City is pivoting its investment strategy from attracting volume to prioritising high-value core technologies, aiming to position itself as Asia’s science and technology hub by 2045, city leaders announced at an investor consultation conference on August 26.

The conference gathered representatives from global technology corporations, venture funds, and domestic enterprises to discuss the city’s planned strategic technology development centre.

Speaking at the event, the municipal People’s Committee chairman Nguyễn Văn Được said the city’s consistent message to investors is that it is not merely inviting investment, but seeking to consult and co-create future projects together for mutual development and shared victory.

“The city will apply special investment procedures, operate a one-stop system, prepare essential infrastructure, and strictly protect the legitimate rights of investors,” he said.

Nguyễn Kỳ Phùng, head of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) Management Board, said that in more than 23 years of development, SHTP has attracted 166 valid projects worth US$13.5 billion, with cumulative production output exceeding $203 billion and export value reaching $185 billion, while creating over 53,700 jobs.

“Hosting global tech giants like Intel and Samsung, SHTP serves as a solid foundation for building the new strategic hub.”

Planned on 52.92 ha within SHTP, the city’s planned strategic technology development centre represents a tailor-made ecosystem designed to drive regional technology integration and materialise the Politburo’s Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on the development of the city through 2030 with a vision to 2045.

The project is divided into three main functional zones.

The High-Tech Services Zone covers 24.4 ha and is designated for hyperscale data centres, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence applications.

The High-Tech Manufacturing Zone spans 16 ha and is dedicated to smart factories, microchips, and semiconductor packaging, with expected capital attraction of $650 million to $1.3 billion.

The R&D and Incubation Zone covers 7.8 ha to serve research, tech startups, and incubation activities, targeting $250 million to $350 million in investment. The remaining area is dedicated to technical infrastructure, green spaces, and shared utilities.

To meet global standards, the hub will feature an independent 63-megawatt power grid, direct connections to 15 international submarine fibre-optic cables, and liquid-cooling platforms maintaining Power Usage Effectiveness below 1.25.

All facilities must secure international green certifications such as LEED, LOTUS, or EDGE to support Net Zero targets.

Regarding destination readiness, a concern raised by VinaCapital CEO Don Lam, Được said the city would leverage policy breakthroughs from Resolution No. 98 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development and Resolution No. 57 on national digital transformation, while applying controlled regulatory sandboxes for core technology, AI, and semiconductors.

He asked the SHTP Management Board and the city’s departments to apply a genuine one-stop shop mechanism.

This will speed up investment, construction, and environmental permits to help the city meet its goal of 10 per cent annual GRDP growth, with the digital economy contributing 40 per cent. — VNS