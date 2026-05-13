Quảng Ninh gives nod to first offshore wind power plant

HÀ NỘI — The Standing Board of the Party Committee of the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh has approved in principle the Quảng Ninh 4 Wind Power Plant project in Cô Tô special zone, marking an important step toward turning the locality into the country’s wind power hub.

​The project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in the nearshore waters of the Cô Tô special zone. It will be the first offshore wind power project in the province, playing a pioneering role in tapping Quảng Ninh’s abundant renewable energy potential.

​Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Quản Minh Cường stressed that Quảng Ninh has outstanding advantages with a total wind power potential of nearly 16,000 MW, including about 13,000 MW from offshore wind power alone.

To fully capitalise on these advantages, the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board requested faster implementation of the Quảng Ninh 4 Wind Power Plant project, while continuing comprehensive surveys of potential areas to propose the inclusion of additional power sources in the National Power Development Plan VIII (DPP8) to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

​The board also called for the development of a systematic orientation for wind power expansion, especially transmission infrastructure, to ensure synchronisation with marine aquaculture planning and inland waterway transport routes.

Previously, in late April, Quảng Ninh Province broke ground on the Quảng Ninh 1 Wind Power Plant project in Hoành Bồ Ward, which has a capacity of 200MW and a total investment of nearly VNĐ7.3 trillion (more than US$277 million). The project is among the first wind power developments in northern Việt Nam, marking a new chapter in harnessing the region’s wind energy potential.

​​The development of wind energy is considered an important step in the transition from a “brown” to a “green” economy, contributing to the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045, as well as creating a new development momentum for Quảng Ninh in the long term. — VNA/VNS