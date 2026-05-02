Việt Nam has 110.5 million mobile internet subscriptions

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam currently has 110.5 million mobile broadband internet subscriptions, including 3G, 4G and 5G services.

Of these, 91.3 per cent of subscribers are using smartphones, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The proportion of households using fiber-optic internet has reached 85.8 per cent, while IPv6 adoption stands at 65 per cent.

The total number of national domain names “.vn” has reached 690,436, up 5.3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In telecommunications management, the ministry has finalised a plan to deploy 5G networks through 2030.

At the same time, it continues efforts to eliminate coverage gaps and strengthen the management of unregistered or improperly registered SIM cards.

In the digital technology industry, revenue is estimated at VNĐ622.4 trillion (US$23.8 billion) last month, up 38 per cent year-on-year.

Export turnover of digital technology products reached $20.3 million, up 39.6 per cent, while after-tax profit stood at VNĐ44.5 trillion and state budget contributions totaled VNĐ8.23 trillion.

Việt Nam currently has approximately 80,052 active digital technology enterprises. The ministry has also signed a memorandum of understanding with KFabless to support the development of Việt Nam’s semiconductor ecosystem.

In the postal sector, revenue reached VNĐ7.9 trillion last month, with total mail volume hitting 480 million items.

The ministry will continue focusing on key tasks to implement Resolution No 57-NQ/TW this month, particularly the development of special mechanisms for strategic technologies, state procurement of first products, controlled testing mechanisms (sandboxes), and the completion of major legislative projects. — VNS