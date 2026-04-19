Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam requests China to maintain aviation fuel supply

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has requested China to maintain a full and stable supply of aviation fuel to Vietnamese aviation fuel importers based on the signed contracts.

The request is in a letter, which has been sent by Director General of the CAAV, Uông Việt Dũng, to the Director General of China's Civil Aviation Administration Song Zhiyong.

The letter regarded aviation fuel supply amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, which is significantly impacting Việt Nam's civil aviation operations.

The letter states clearly that the Middle East crisis has caused serious disruptions to global and regional oil supply chains, negatively affecting airline operations due to aviation fuel shortages. Vietnamese airlines are facing the same situation.

Director General Dũng also emphasised the high-level exchanges between Việt Nam and China, particularly the recent state visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm which reaffirmed the importance of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Based on the spirit of long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two nations, as well as the close relationship between the two aviation authorities in particular, the CAAV requests that the Civil Aviation Administration of China consider directing relevant aviation fuel suppliers, including Sinopec, PetroChina, and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), to continue maintaining a full and stable supply of aviation fuel to Vietnamese importers based on the signed contracts.

"The support of the Civil Aviation Administration of China will help our airlines maintain stable operations to China, meeting the travel needs of the people of both countries," affirmed Director General Dũng.

Estimates from the CAAV indicate that aviation fuel currently accounts for about 35-40 per cent of airlines' total operating costs. With fuel prices stabilising around US$200 per barrel, operating costs for enterprises could rise by about 40 per cent compared to the period before the Middle East conflict.

Previously, the Ministry of Construction (MoC) sent a document to the CAAV regarding the development of civil aviation transport operation scenarios amid fluctuations in Jet A-1 aviation fuel prices.

Accordingly, the MoC requested the CAAV to take the lead, in coordination with Vietnamese airlines, the Việt Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), airport corporations, aviation fuel supply enterprises and relevant units, to assess short-term and medium-term aviation fuel supply capacity; develop operational scenarios for civil aviation transport in cases where Jet A-1 fuel prices continue to rise, fuel supply is short or disrupted.

The units will develop appropriate exploitation plans, including frequency and route network, to ensure the maintenance of civil aviation transport operations, efficient and economical fuel use and flight operation safety. — VNS