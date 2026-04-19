Over 500 business leaders to gather at The Innovation Insiders #3 in HCM City

HCM CITY — More than 500 business leaders are expected to attend The Innovation Insiders #3 forum in HCM City on April 22, where they will analyse operational bottlenecks and explore ways to optimise costs and improve productivity amid mounting business pressures.

The event, co-organised by the InnoEx International Innovation Alliance and Grab For Business, aims to redefine how enterprises operate in the digital era.

With the theme “Innovating How Businesses Really Work,” the forum is positioned as a strategic response to the urgent need to restructure execution models. Rather than emphasising theory, the programme focuses on addressing day-to-day operational challenges, marking a shift from “doing more” to “operating better” through greater discipline, efficiency and agility.

According to the organisers, achieving a breakthrough in the next economic cycle requires more than simply investing in new software. It involves redesigning workflows, decision-making structures and execution control mechanisms. This calls for leaders to develop a comprehensive understanding of the “internal business experience”, where people, processes and tools interact to create value.

The forum will feature representatives from ecosystems such as Grab For Business, Salesforce, Meta, Zalo and Sổ Bán Hàng, offering practical insights into the application of technology and integrated platforms to optimise resources for Vietnamese enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized ones.

A highlight of the programme will be a panel discussion moderated by Nguyễn Phi Vân, chairwoman of Go Global Holdings, where major technology players will unpack key lessons and translate regional-scale strategies into practical solutions for Vietnamese enterprises.

Trương Lý Hoàng Phi, chairwoman and CEO of InnoEx and the Investment and Business Promotion Corporation (IBP), said The Innovation Insiders #3 is not just a forum but a “catalyst” for leaders to drive decisive transformation, from restructuring human resources and strengthening compliance to reallocating resources towards higher value-added activities to remain competitive.

In addition to in-depth discussions, the forum will feature an Experience Zone where participants can directly interact with and test solutions across areas such as ERP, corporate finance, human resources, CRM, digital operations and AI technologies. These experiences are designed to deliver practical outcomes that can be applied immediately after the event. — VNS