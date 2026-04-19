VPBank and Western Union enter a partnership to launch real-time remittance payouts

HCM CITY — Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) is officially expanding its strategic partnership with Western Union to deploy real‑time remittance payout services to e‑wallets and bank accounts in Việt Nam, aiming to deliver a seamless, fast, secure and convenient digital experience for millions of retail customers.

As remittance inflows continue to play a vital role in Việt Nam’s economy, cross‑border money transfer and payout needs are undergoing significant changes.

Nowadays, customer needs and behaviour are rapidly shifting toward digitised solutions, especially digital remittances.

At the same time, new generations of customers — Gen Z and Millennial — are becoming the main customer base. These tech‑savvy users prioritise convenience and simplicity and increasingly expect instant processing speeds, simple transactions and the ability to receive money anytime, anywhere.

The advance of financial technology infrastructure, along with the growing adoption of smartphones and e‑wallets, has created substantial opportunities for remittance services to transition to digital-based models.

Globally, real‑time money transfer solutions have become the new standard, narrowing geographical distances and enhancing connectivity between senders and receivers.

In Việt Nam, this shift is gaining momentum as well, especially as the overseas Vietnamese community continues to expand, driving growing demand for fast, secure ways to support families back home.

Recognising this trend, VPBank has expanded its strategic cooperation with Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, to deploy real‑time inbound remittance services to e‑wallets and bank accounts in Việt Nam.

VPBank is currently one of only two banks in Việt Nam selected by Western Union for a strategic partnership in this area, underscoring its technological capabilities, reliability and long‑term vision in developing digital financial solutions.

Through this partnership, both parties aim to build a state-of-the-art digital remittance ecosystem where cross‑border money transfers are processed quickly, seamlessly and securely. Senders can initiate transactions from anywhere in the world via Western Union’s global network spanning more than 200 countries and territories, by simply entering the recipient’s information in Việt Nam.

A key highlight of the service is the flexibility of payout methods. Recipients in Việt Nam may choose to receive funds directly into their bank accounts in Vietnamese đồng at any domestic bank.

The service also extends to e‑wallet channels, allowing users to receive money instantly via popular e‑wallets in Việt Nam. This variety of payout channels effectively meets increasingly diverse user needs and fully leverages the growth of Việt Nam’s digital payment ecosystem.

One of the main advantages of this solution is its fully digitised customer experience. Recipients do not need to visit bank branches or complete complicated procedures to receive funds quickly into VPBank accounts or accounts at any other bank in Việt Nam.

The entire process is optimised to simplify actions, reduce processing time and maximise customer convenience. Funds are credited almost immediately after the transaction is completed.

This service also features a competitive cost policy, as recipients are not required to pay any fees and can receive funds continuously on weekends and public holidays, significantly enhancing user experience, especially for urgent needs like living expenses, education or medical payments.

In terms of safety and security, both VPBank and Western Union operate modern API systems with high‑level security standards, ensuring all transactions are processed transparently and securely.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, a representative of VPBank said: “The strategic partnership with Western Union is an important step in realising our vision of shaping the future of digital remittances in Việt Nam.

"With our modern technology platform and deep understanding of the local market, VPBank believes we can work with our partner to deliver optimal cross‑border remittance solutions that meet growing customer demands.”

A representative of Western Union added: “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with VPBank. It reflects our shared commitment to providing convenient, reliable access to cross-border financial services for customers across Việt Nam, while at the same time supporting the country’s evolving digital payments ecosystem.

"As we take this important step, our focus remains steadfast: to be there for our customers in Việt Nam where and when they need us, and meet their financial needs with consistency and confidence.”

Through this cooperation agreement, VPBank and Western Union are jointly conveying a consistent message: “Halfway around the world, just one touch to connect.”

This is not merely a statement about technology, but also reflects the role of digital remittance services as a bridge connecting loved ones. With every transfer, what’s delivered is not only financial value, but also care, responsibility and a sense of connection from those living far from home.

In the long term, VPBank expects this service to become an integral part of the bank’s digital financial ecosystem, contributing to enhanced customer experience and accelerating digital transformation in Việt Nam’s banking sector.

The partnership with Western Union also opens up further opportunities for both parties to develop new products and services that better serve the needs of the global Vietnamese community as well as customers in Việt Nam. — VNS