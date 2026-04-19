Vinfast signs partnerships with 14 e-scooter dealers in the Philippines

MANILA — VinFast announced it has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 14 e-scooter distributors in the Philippines, accelerating the build-out of its retail network ahead of a planned market launch in June.

Partners include leading motorcycle distributors Wheeltek Motor Sales Corporation, Gentrade International Phils., Inc. (Transcycle), Superbikes Corporation, Motoxpress Sales Corporation, FMN Industrial Corp., Eduhome Enterprise, Inc., Keymotors Incorporated, Motorpro by Abenson Ventures Inc. and Aserco, Moto Atelier Inc., Ciclo Suerte, HG Motorzone, HGC Main Marketing (Motorboy), BLC Cycle Parts Supply and Auto Ten Trade & Services Corp.

Under the agreements, VinFast and its partners will rapidly deploy showrooms nationwide, particularly in high-demand urban areas, matching the company’s global standards. The network will initially offer a range of e-scooters with swappable batteries, including Evo, Feliz II and Viper, alongside upcoming models tailored to local conditions.

As part of its long-term commitment to green mobility, VinFast is also developing an integrated ecosystem in the Philippines spanning dealer networks, after-sales services, financing and energy infrastructure. The company plans to roll out approximately 30,000 battery-swapping stations nationwide in collaboration with partners.

The Philippines, one of Southeast Asia’s largest motorcycle markets, presents strong growth potential for e-scooters amid rising fuel costs and increasing demand for sustainable transport solutions.

The nation is among five key international markets alongside Indonesia, India, Thailand and Malaysia targeted in VinFast’s global strategy to expand its electric mobility ecosystem. — VNS