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Deputy PM meets GS Energy leader, encourages renewable investment

March 26, 2026 - 21:31
The RoK remains Việt Nam’s leading source of foreign direct investment, second-largest partner in development cooperation and tourism, and third in trade and labour cooperation.
Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng (right) receives Yongsoo Huh, Vice Chairman and CEO of GS Energy. Photo chinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng has reaffirmed Việt Nam’s policy of encouraging international energy groups, including those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to step up investment in renewable energy, while ensuring a fair and transparent business environment in line with Vietnamese law.

At a reception for Yongsoo Huh, Vice Chairman and CEO of GS Energy, on Thursday, the Deputy PM welcomed the strong and comprehensive development of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across multiple sectors.

The RoK remains Việt Nam’s leading source of foreign direct investment, second-largest partner in development cooperation and tourism, and third in trade and labour cooperation. These achievements, he noted, have been driven not only by high-level political commitment but also by the contributions of major corporations from both countries, including VinaCapital and GS Energy.

He commended GS Energy as a capable investor with strengths in finance, technology and governance, aligning with Việt Nam’s strategy to attract high-quality investment and accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable and new energy sources, in support of the country’s net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Huh expressed appreciation for the Vietnamese Government’s support for the group’s projects, noting that GS Energy has invested in several major developments in Việt Nam, including the Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Thanh Hóa and the LNG-to-power complex in Long An, comprising the Long An 1 and 2 LNG-fired power plants.

He added that the group is expanding into Việt Nam’s retail sector, an area where it has strong expertise in the RoK, and expressed hope for continued government support in the coming period.

Deputy PM Dũng called on GS Energy to continue working closely with Vietnamese authorities and partners to explore solutions for developing local supply chains, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and contribute to the sustainable development of both countries. VNA/VNS

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