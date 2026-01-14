Autotech & Accessories 2026 to drive connectivity in automotive, electric vehicle sector

HÀ NỘI — The 22nd International Exhibition on Automotive, Motorcycle, Electric Vehicle and Supporting Industries (Autotech & Accessories 2026) is scheduled to take place in HCM City from May 21–24.

The organiser – Asia Trade Fair & Business Promotion JSC (ATFA) – described the event as a strategic convergence point designed to promote cooperation, innovation and sustainable growth across Việt Nam’s automotive ecosystem and its global counterparts.

Marking its 22nd edition, Autotech & Accessories 2026 is expected to welcome more than 300 exhibitors with over 500 booths from Việt Nam and key markets, including China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Taiwan (China). The exhibition will cover about 10,000 sq.m.

Exhibits will span a wide range of products and solutions, from complete vehicles, spare parts and components to accessories, vehicle customisation, e-mobility solutions, repair and maintenance services, electrical and electronic systems, transport services, IT and management solutions, and modern service station technologies.

The organiser expects around 20,000 visitors, including some 5,000 trade professionals.

Alongside the exhibition, Autotech & Accessories 2026 will further expand its business-matching (B2B) programmes, industry-focused seminars and hands-on side events. Through direct networking sessions, exhibitors will be able to seek suitable partners, broaden domestic and international networks and gain insights into emerging technology trends. A number of deals are expected to be signed on site, laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships.

A key highlight will be the upgraded Innovation Day 2026, which has been positioned as a reputable platform for researchers and innovators in the automotive, motorcycle and supporting industries. Research projects, technological solutions and innovative ideas will be connected with businesses, investors and experts to accelerate real-world application and sector-wide progress.

According to the organiser, as Việt Nam’s automotive, motorcycle, electric vehicle and supporting industries undergo profound transformation, Autotech & Accessories 2026 goes beyond a conventional trade fair. It is designed as a multi-dimensional connectivity platform linking manufacturers, enterprises, regulators, technical experts, the innovation community and international partners.

The event aims to foster an open and dynamic environment where new ideas, advanced technologies and high-value cooperation opportunities converge and translate into concrete business outcomes. — VNS