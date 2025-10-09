Việt Nam officially exports fresh pomelo to Australia

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese pomelo has officially earned the green light to enter the Australian market, marking a significant milestone for the country’s agricultural sector and its integration into the global supply chain.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), in co-operation with the Australian Embassy in Việt Nam, held a ceremony on Thursday to announce the export of Vietnamese pomelo to Australia and Australian blueberries to Việt Nam.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Hoàng Trung affirmed that Vietnamese pomelo’s official presence in Australia represented a major achievement, demonstrating the quality and competitiveness of the country’s agricultural products.

He added that the introduction of high-quality Australian blueberries to Việt Nam expanded consumer choices while laying the foundation for a mutually supportive two-way supply chain in the region.

Trung credited the accomplishment to effective coordination between management agencies, businesses and farmers from both countries, particularly the efforts of Việt Nam’s Plant Production and Protection Department and Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) in negotiating, conducting pest risk analyses and establishing phytosanitary import requirements.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the export of Vietnamese pomelo to Australia was not merely a commercial milestone but also affirmed the country’s strength in quality management, phytosanitary control and international reputation.

With this development, Vietnamese pomelo joins the ranks of high-quality agricultural products recognised globally, opening new markets and reinforcing its position as a trusted, dynamic and sustainable partner in the international supply chain.

Currently, Vietnamese pomelo is available in 14 markets, including the US, South Korea, New Zealand and Japan. Australia becomes the 15th market and a key gateway to Oceania.

Last year, fresh pomelo exports generated around US$60 million in turnover. The area dedicated to pomelo cultivation has expanded from 50,000 hectares in 2015 to over 100,000 hectares this year, producing nearly 1 million tonnes annually.

Bilateral agricultural and food trade between Việt Nam and Australia reached $2.9 billion last year, reflecting a deepening economic relationship between the two countries.

Australia’s Ambassador to Việt Nam Gillian Bird expressed excitement that Vietnamese consumers would soon enjoy Australian blueberries, which are grown in diverse soils and climates, offer high nutritional value, and meet strict safety and sustainability standards.

Ambassador Bird noted that, thanks to the proximity between the two countries, Australian blueberries could reach Việt Nam within 24 hours of harvest. She also looked forward to enjoying Vietnamese pomelo in Australia and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting two-way market agreements that promote trade and foster agricultural development between the two nations. — BIZHUB/VNS