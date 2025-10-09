Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietnam Airlines to launch direct Hà Nội–Cebu flights

October 09, 2025 - 15:20
The new route raises Vietnam Airlines’ total weekly flights between Việt Nam and the Philippines to 12, including existing services to Manila.
The three-hour direct flights will replace 6–8 hour transit trips, offering greater convenience and four-star service standards. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will launch its first direct Hà Nội–Cebu (Philippines) route on December 1, with three weekly Airbus A321 flights, marking the airline’s first connection to Cebu and a step forward in its Southeast Asia expansion strategy.

Deputy CEO Đặng Anh Tuấn said the route demonstrates the airline’s commitment to regional connectivity and supports Resolution 59-NQ/TW on international integration, boosting tourism, trade and cultural exchange.

The three-hour direct flights will replace six–eight hour transit trips, offering greater convenience and four-star service standards.

The new service is expected to generate stable two-way travel demand and raises Vietnam Airlines’ total weekly flights between Việt Nam and the Philippines to 12, including existing services to Manila.

To mark the launch, special round-trip fares start from VNĐ5.66 million (US$212) for economy and VNĐ24.44 million for business class, available for tickets purchased by February 28, 2026, for travel until that date. Passengers also receive extra baggage allowance and Lotusmiles bonus miles. — BIZHUB/VNS

