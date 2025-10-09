Việt Nam’s export turnover predicted to hit $900 billion in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s total import-export turnover in 2025 is expected to reach a new milestone of around US$900 billion, heard a regular press conference held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Wednesday.

The foreign trade remained a bright spot of the economy in the first nine months of 2025, with total turnover reaching $680.6 billion, up 17.3 per cent year-on-year.

Bùi Huy Sơn, general director of the MoIT’s Department of Planning, Finance and Enterprise Management, reported that the exports in the third quarter rose by 18.4 per cent year-on-year and 9.6 per cent from the second quarter of the year, reaching $128.57 billion.

The export turnover totaled $348.74 billion in the first nine months, up 16 per cent over the same period last year, far exceeding the 12 per cent growth target set for the whole year.

In the January – September period, 32 export items each earned over $1 billion, accounting for 93.1 per cent of total export turnover. Notably, the value of seven items surpassed $10 billion, making up 67.9 per cent. The US, China, the EU, ASEAN and Japan remained major importers of Vietnamese goods.

The processed industrial sector made the biggest contribution to Việt Nam’s export growth in the period, with export earnings reaching $297.2 billion, up 16.7 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 85.2 per cent of total exports.

In addition, agricultural export value was estimated at $33.2 billion, up 15.2 per cent and accounting for 9.5 per cent of the country’s total export value.

Meanwhile, the country spent nearly $332 billion on imports in the first three quarters, up 18.8 per cent year-on-year. The domestic sector accounted for $105.7 billion (up 4.6 per cent), while the foreign-invested sector contributed $226.3 billion (up 26.8 per cent).

China remained the largest supplier with $134.4 billion, up 27.9 per cent. It was followed by the Republic of Korea with $44.4 billion, up 7 per cent; ASEAN ($39.1 billion, up 14.5 per cent), Japan ($18.2 billion, up 13.2 per cent), and the US ($13.7 billion, up 23.6 per cent).

According to the MoIT, Việt Nam enjoyed a goods trade surplus of $16.8 billion in the first nine months, making an important contribution to macroeconomic stability and foreign exchange reserves. — VNA/VNS