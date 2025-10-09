Việt Nam’s overseas investment quadruples in nine months

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese investors poured a total of US$846.8 million into overseas projects in the first nine months of 2025, a 4.5-fold surge from the same period last year, reported the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

The figure includes $709.3 million in capital across 134 newly registered projects, nearly four times the amount recorded a year earlier and $137.5 million in additional capital for 23 existing projects.

The generation and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning made up the largest share with $341.5 million, or 40.3 per cent of total overseas investment. It was followed by wholesale, retail and vehicle repair at nearly $121 million (14.3 per cent), along with transportation and warehousing at $109.2 million (12.9 per cent).

Among the 34 countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investment, Laos led with $397.2 million, representing 46.9 per cent of the total, followed by the Philippines with $92 million (10.9 per cent), Indonesia $64.6 million (7.6 per cent) and Germany $50.6 million (6 per cent).

Phan Hữu Thắng, former Director of the Foreign Investment Agency and currently Chairman of the Vietnam Industrial Park Finance Association, said the robust growth of Việt Nam’s outward investment in recent years reflects its enterprises’ increasing proactiveness in exploring business opportunities beyond national borders.

He noted that several overseas projects by Vietnamese firms have generated significant economic and social value and been highly valued by host countries.

Looking ahead, Thắng said both inbound and outbound investment flows essentially stem from the private sector, which is emerging as a key growth driver.

He pointed out that the Politburo’s recent Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development is opening up new opportunities for this sector to expand.

In the context of Việt Nam’s deepening economic integration into the world, private enterprises are poised to further extend their reach abroad, he said, adding that as institutional and policy barriers are gradually removed, outward investment by Vietnamese businesses is expected to make a strong leap forward in the coming years. — VNA/VNS