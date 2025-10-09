Finance ministry pushes faster digital transformation rollout

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance is intensifying efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, warning there will be 'no objective excuses' for delays as it implements tasks under Resolution 57-NQ/TW and Project 06.

At a meeting of the ministry’s Steering Committee on Wednesday, Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng said all assigned tasks must be completed on schedule with guaranteed quality and effectiveness.

Resolution 57, issued in December 2024, focuses on fostering national science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. Project 06, approved by the Government in January 2022, aims to develop population data and digital identity to support national digital transformation.

The ministry has been assigned 228 tasks under Resolution 57, of which 99 have been completed. It has actively proposed legal amendments to the National Assembly, balanced the budget and allocated additional funding to ministries, sectors and localities.

For Project 06, the ministry has reviewed 65 information systems, including 17 core databases, ensuring smooth data sharing between central and local levels.

It has published 899 administrative procedures, reviewed 982 public services and identified 174 procedures that can be simplified using data.

Sixty procedures and 228 document components have already been replaced with data from national databases. Six online public services are being piloted on the National Public Service Portal.

Deputy ministers highlighted the need for better coordination, clear reporting of delays, stronger data quality and faster digital connections in October.

Minister Thắng instructed units to carefully review progress, update completed tasks and take full responsibility for delays. He also urged focus on legislative work, including amendments to the Personal Income Tax Law and Tax Administration Law, and on measuring the contribution of innovation and digital transformation to growth.

He also asked the General Statistics Office to develop methods to measure the contribution of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to economic growth, with support from tax, customs and business agencies. — BIZHUB/VNS