Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Finance ministry pushes faster digital transformation rollout

October 09, 2025 - 15:12
Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng said all assigned tasks must be completed on schedule with guaranteed quality and effectiveness.
Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng speaks at the meeting. — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance is intensifying efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, warning there will be 'no objective excuses' for delays as it implements tasks under Resolution 57-NQ/TW and Project 06.

At a meeting of the ministry’s Steering Committee on Wednesday, Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng said all assigned tasks must be completed on schedule with guaranteed quality and effectiveness.

Resolution 57, issued in December 2024, focuses on fostering national science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. Project 06, approved by the Government in January 2022, aims to develop population data and digital identity to support national digital transformation.

The ministry has been assigned 228 tasks under Resolution 57, of which 99 have been completed. It has actively proposed legal amendments to the National Assembly, balanced the budget and allocated additional funding to ministries, sectors and localities.

For Project 06, the ministry has reviewed 65 information systems, including 17 core databases, ensuring smooth data sharing between central and local levels.

It has published 899 administrative procedures, reviewed 982 public services and identified 174 procedures that can be simplified using data.

Sixty procedures and 228 document components have already been replaced with data from national databases. Six online public services are being piloted on the National Public Service Portal.

Deputy ministers highlighted the need for better coordination, clear reporting of delays, stronger data quality and faster digital connections in October.

Minister Thắng instructed units to carefully review progress, update completed tasks and take full responsibility for delays. He also urged focus on legislative work, including amendments to the Personal Income Tax Law and Tax Administration Law, and on measuring the contribution of innovation and digital transformation to growth.

He also asked the General Statistics Office to develop methods to measure the contribution of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to economic growth, with support from tax, customs and business agencies. — BIZHUB/VNS

Ministry of Finance technological self-reliance core technology Resolution 57

see also

More on this story

Economy

VN to send delegation to US for tariff negotiations

Negotiations are being conducted based on the principles of openness, constructiveness, equality, respect for each other's independence, self-reliance and political regimes, and shared benefits, with each other’s development levels taken into account.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom